Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions – are you impacted?

GP receptionists will stop telling patients to “call back later” under plans to boost face-to-face appointments.

Callers will be told to call back the next day to see if they can get a booking made within at least a week.

2 In a bid to improve face-to-face appointment rates, doctors will no longer tell their patients to call back later. Credit: Getty

2 Health Secretary Steve Barclay is announcing £240million of funding for centres to replace old phones Credit: Alamy

Ministers want to end the “8am scramble” where people are forced to phone their practice first thing if they hope to see a doctor.

In the first half hour of a typical Monday, a surgery reception receives 100 phone calls.

To cut the logjam, Health Secretary Steve Barclay is announcing £240million of funding for centres to replace old phones that leave patients despairing at engaged tones.

The system will either be updated to keep the callers on a waiting list or provide a feature that allows them to call back to schedule a time.

Mr Barclay plans to rebrand NHS receptionists into “care navigators” who will take details from patients and find them the most suitable doctor.

Patients who prefer to be seen by a particular GP will have the option of doing so. Others will receive care from the doctor on duty.

A call that is urgent will be attended to the next day.

Mr Barclay said: “We are improving technology and reducing bureaucracy, increasing staffing and changing the way primary care services are provided, which are helping to deliver on the Government’s promise to cut waiting lists.”

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “The reason people can’t get a GP appointment is the Conservatives have cut 2,000 GPs.”