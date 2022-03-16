The Bachelor Finale: Clayton makes franchise history, but did he find love?

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the ending of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched both nights of the Season 26 finale.
There were a few memorable moments Clayton Echard’s journey to try and find love on The Bachelor. One example is when he made a woman throw out a rose before they got to Bachelor Mansion. Salley CarsonHe regretted not agreeing to appear on the show. He was also the First person to ever return a rose, after Cassidy TimbrooksShe lied about a past relationship. Echard, who was on a difficult road since the beginning, made franchise history in the finale. Did he fall in love? Leave it aloneAs some had predicted?
Part 1 of Season 26’s two-night finale is available. Which featured “The Rose Ceremony From Hell,”Clayton Echard made the decision to pursue his dream. Susie Evans, who he’d eliminated after some controversial Fantasy Suite dates. So Tuesday’s Part 2 saw Echard waiting, engagement ring in pocket, to see if Evans would show up after reading the heartfelt note that he’d written to her. She did show, but told Echard she’d made the decision to leave Iceland alone. Back in studio Jesse PalmerThe historic moment was alerted to the live audience:
Clayton Echard might have been the first to lead on either The Bachelor Oder The BacheloretteTo Their final contestant will turn you downJesse Palmer had also promised this. nobody knew how Echard’s journey would endIt turns out that the Missouri native found love.
Clayton Echard explained that after the devastating final day, when everyone was gone home, Susie Evans reached for Clayton to help them sort things out. Evans agreed to join the BachelorOn stage, confirmed: “That’s my boyfriend.”
Susie Evans explained that she wasn’t able to leave Iceland with Clayton Echard, which made total sense, because they hadn’t spoken in person since their emotional breakup, but she said the time apart allowed them to re-establish their relationship:
After everything he’s been through this season, it seems Clayton Echard no longer has any Remorse about being The Bachelor. While the couple didn’t get engaged at the finale (which sounded like Echard’s choice, not Susie Evans’) the former football player revealed that the journey was “1000% worth it,”He told Evans that he was leaving his job to move in with Evans in Virginia.
Clayton Echard may have gotten the end right, but Gabby Windey Rachel Recchia Unfortunately, they were the collateral damage. They’re going to get another shot at it, though, because in another historic announcement, Jesse Palmer announced that Windey and Recchia would both serve as The Bachelorette(s) for Season 19.. Stay tuned for more information about that when it comes out. ABCCheck out our website for more information. 2022 TV scheduleTo find out how you can fill this void created by the end of the season of The Bachelor.