The Bachelor Finale: Clayton makes franchise history, but did he find love?

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the ending of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched both nights of the Season 26 finale.

There were a few memorable moments Clayton Echard’s journey to try and find love on The Bachelor. One example is when he made a woman throw out a rose before they got to Bachelor Mansion. Salley CarsonHe regretted not agreeing to appear on the show. He was also the First person to ever return a rose , after Cassidy TimbrooksShe lied about a past relationship. Echard, who was on a difficult road since the beginning, made franchise history in the finale. Did he fall in love? Leave it alone As some had predicted?

Part 1 of Season 26’s two-night finale is available. Which featured “The Rose Ceremony From Hell,” Clayton Echard made the decision to pursue his dream. Susie Evans, who he’d eliminated after some controversial Fantasy Suite dates . So Tuesday’s Part 2 saw Echard waiting, engagement ring in pocket, to see if Evans would show up after reading the heartfelt note that he’d written to her. She did show, but told Echard she’d made the decision to leave Iceland alone. Back in studio Jesse PalmerThe historic moment was alerted to the live audience:

For the first time in history, our Bachelor was rejected on the final day and he ends up alone … or does he?

Clayton Echard might have been the first to lead on either The Bachelor Oder The BacheloretteTo Their final contestant will turn you down Jesse Palmer had also promised this. nobody knew how Echard’s journey would end It turns out that the Missouri native found love.

Clayton Echard explained that after the devastating final day, when everyone was gone home, Susie Evans reached for Clayton to help them sort things out. Evans agreed to join the BachelorOn stage, confirmed: “That’s my boyfriend.”

Susie Evans explained that she wasn’t able to leave Iceland with Clayton Echard, which made total sense, because they hadn’t spoken in person since their emotional breakup, but she said the time apart allowed them to re-establish their relationship:

In that moment, I had to make a choice. [in Iceland]. I didn’t have all the answers that I needed. We weren’t at a place where we could have the discussions that were necessary to reestablish trust and have everything we needed in a strong partnership.

After everything he’s been through this season, it seems Clayton Echard no longer has any Remorse about being The Bachelor . While the couple didn’t get engaged at the finale (which sounded like Echard’s choice, not Susie Evans’) the former football player revealed that the journey was “1000% worth it,”He told Evans that he was leaving his job to move in with Evans in Virginia.

I couldn’t be happier. I’ve spent the last four months with her, and she just impresses me more and more every day and continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made. I couldn’t be more in love this woman.