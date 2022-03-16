Vergil Ortiz Jr. taken to Hospital; Withdraws from Saturday Bout

Get the Insider App You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or a completely ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

The fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled.

Ortiz was admitted to the hospital for rhabdomyolysis.

Vergil Ortiz Sr. was his father. “He could have almost died.”

LOS ANGELES — Rising power puncher Vergil Ortiz Jr., 23, has reportedly been taken to hospital for rhabdomyolysis — a serious medical condition that can be fatal, According to the CDC.

The CDC states that the condition is often called rhabdo. It’s the result of the breakdown or damanged muscle “which results in the release of muscle cell contents into the blood.”

It was also: “The proteins and electrolytes released into the blood can cause organ damage.”

Rhabdo is also linked to physical exertion, among other things. It can cause nausea and vomiting, permanent disability, and even death.

“Vergil is recovering well in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,”Insider was sent a Golden Boy Statement Tuesday.

Oscar de la Hoya was the founder of Golden Boy and is also its CEO. He was a champion boxer who has been hailed as an innovator in his field. “We wish Vergil a very quick and speedy recovery.”

He said: “As fighters, our first instinct is to fight whatever we have and tough it out. It takes a lot of courage to admit that something is wrong and get the care that you need.”

Ortiz was to fight Michael McKinson at Saturday’s main event at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, which has a capacity of 10,000 people.

However, the fight was cancelled.

Vergil Ortiz Sr., who trains his son, said Vergil Jr. “was dropping weight too fast for me. That’s when I knew something was wrong,” ESPN Ringside.

“He just seemed like he was off balance. He wasn’t himself. I thought maybe he had something on his mind.

“This stuff could have nearly killed him. His liver and kidney were beginning to fail. It was caught at the right moment,” Ortiz Sr. concluded.

The outcome of the remainder of the event is uncertain. However, Alexis Rocha and Blair Cobbs’ welterweight fight could be elevated to main event status.

McKinson’s representative, Lee Eaton from MTK Global tweeted TuesdayHe hopes that Roberto Diaz, Golden Boy’s matchmaker, will be able to find his opponent to fight on the same card.

McKinson is also interested in fighting.

De la Hoya spoke out about when Ortiz might box again. “We are confident that we will be seeing Vergil in the ring again very soon.”