“Wheel of Fortune” allegedly planning to replace Pat Sajak with Vanna White

It is Pat SajakOn his way out Wheel of Fortune? One tabloid reports that the veteran host will be replaced by Vanna White. Here’s what we know about Sajak’s future on the beloved game show.

This week, Globe reports Pat Sajak doesn’t have much longer on Wheel of Fortune. According to reports, Vanna White, longtime letter-turner Vanna White is in danger. “Vanna’s not trying to steal Pat’s job, but he’s upset everyone with his off-the-rails behavior and people are saying he could be gone,”An insider is trustworthy “He can still turn it around, but bosses have a contingency plan and are starting to look at other options.”

White is just one option. “Vanna did a fine job filling in for Pat when he was in the hospital for a blocked intestine and it’ll be up to her to take charge,”This is what the tipper says. “Even if she doesn’t want the hosting gig, she’ll have final approval over who they pick to replace Pat.” And sources say Sajak’s erratic behavior may send him out sooner than later. “Unless he gets his act together, and he still has time, he might just find himself with a pink slip!”

We aren’t buying this story. Despite Pat Sajak’s slip-ups here and there, he’s usually a consistent and likable presence on the show. And given the host’s 40 years in the gig, we doubt network bigwigs are looking to replace him before he’s ready to go. And from what we could find, there’s no such “contingency plan”In place. According to Vanna White and Sajak’s most recent contract extensions, they will stay on the show until 2024.

And not only that, but Sajak’s daughter just joined the Wheel of Fortune team as a social media correspondent. But that isn’t to say that the veteran host is planning to stick around past 2024. Sajak said in 2019 that his remaining years would probably be in the single-digits. “I’d like to leave while the show’s still popular, and I’d like to leave before people ask me to leave,” Sajak explained. So, while the show’s fate beyond 2024 seems mysterious, fans won’t find any genuine updates from this tabloid.

The Globe The outlet is always making up crazy stories about Pat Sajak. The outlet claimed that Sajak had a tattoo and was piercing himself to appear younger. The magazine then claimed that Sajak had secretly amassed a $250 million net wealth. The publication also alleged Sajak’s wife was jealous of Vanna White. The tabloid also claimed that Sajak was being pushed from the show. Evidently, the Globe doesn’t have the insight into Wheel of Fortune It pretends it does.

