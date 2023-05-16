Alyssa farah Griffin surprises the View viewers by slamming the Kardashians on live television.

Alyssa Griffin, the View’s host on TV, has made a major dig at the Kardashians.

She was talking to the panel about women and beauty, when she brought this famous family up.

5 Alyssa Farah Griffin insulted the Kardashians when they discussed beauty standards on TV. ABC

5 It is well known that the Kardashians have plastic surgery done on their faces and bodies. Credit: Getty

The View women opened the Tuesday episode by discussing Martha Stewart’s appearance on Sports Illustrated magazine at age 81.

They all gave praise to the entrepreneur, and that led them into a discussion about aging women and the beauty standards they should adhere to as they age.

Alyssa said that the older actresses, such as the View’s Joy Behar have changed her perspective on aging.

This is what the host says: “She looks exactly like herself.”

The women of my generation are trying so hard to fit in with the new beauty regime.

Continued: “You look like you.” You are unique. Already, there are Kardashians. “You don’t have to look like a Kardashian.”

Alyssa said to the audience: “They’re gorgeous. They’re beautiful. They’re beautiful.”

Alyssa’s statement was ended by laughter from the audience.

But this is an example of self-love. She looks incredible.”

SELENA SIDING

Alyssa has not been the only one to criticize the Kardashian-Jenner clan on TV.

In March, she brutally shaded Kylie Jenner in a rant about the reality star’s alleged feud with Selena Gomez.

In a conversation with co-hosts, the 33-yearold explained her reasoning for siding with Disney Channel star.

During a Hot Topics discussion, the hosts talked about the alleged feud happening between Kylie, Selena, and Hailey Bieber.

Selena & Kylie were once friends. But now, fans believe the two are enemies.

Fans shared what they deem to be evidence on social media, which included videos and photos of the reality star and friend Hailey, who’s married to Selena’s ex, Justin.

After a couple of weeks of back and forth, the View panelists decided to share their thoughts on it all.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked it off, introducing the topic: “It started when fans of Gomez accused Jenner and Bieber of posting unflattering things about her on social media.

“…Both of them insist there is no feud in the first place. What the heck? What is going on?”

That’s when she turned it over to Alyssa, as the moderator knows the newcomer has been following the alleged feud closely.

The 33-year-old began: “OK, the internet is not always what you think, so I’m going to believe Selena Gomez– although, I’m always team Selena in this case. The internet was ganging on Selena Gomez, but it didn’t look like that.

“They posted something mocking her, and it just… they were mocking her eyebrows, and that’s a sensitive subject for me, too.”

Alyssa went on to explain why she’s on the Disney alum’s side of Kylie’s: “What I love about Selena Gomez is that she’s body positive, she shows herself with no makeup, she gets involved with causes.

“She uses her platform as the most-followed woman on social media for good causes.

“Not a dig at Kylie Jenner, the second-most-followed, but I feel like it’s more just, like, thirst traps.

“And sort of like, ‘Come to my page and think maybe some day you could look this good if you have enough money to buy it.’”

After a brief apology, the View host explained that she thought it was an attempt to poke fun at Kylie.

“I’m sorry, that was shady, but I love Selena Gomez,” she said.

Joy Behar told her: “Wow, that was a mean girl remark right there.”

Alyssa laughed while admitting: “I know, I just went there.”

Kylie and her friend Hailey sparked speculation that they were “bullying” Selena after Kylie posted pics seeming to poke fun at her in a TikTok.

NAILED IT

Alyssa doesn’t just throw shade at the Kardashians.

It is sometimes her cohosts that feel the brunt of her insults.

Alyssa was mocking her cohost Sara Haines live on television earlier in the month.

She pointed out a detail about Sara during a segment on the show that she has “always said” about her.

Alyssa and Sara lead the segment View Your Deal.

Adam Glassman is the Oprah Daily Creative Director. He joined women from Oprah Daily to discuss the latest products.

Adam first started with shirts then went on to his underwear.

He showed the third product, called Color Camp. These are “modern press-on nail.”

It works like this. Adam explained: “You choose a colour or design and you submit it.”

You get a kit. They send you a kit. You have to measure your nails and nailbeds, they then customize it for you.

Sara’s shout: “Stop! It went on!” cut Adam off.

It’s just not your size. Adam explained to her that if she filled out the form they would give her size.

It’s fine, she said. “I have thick nails.” She told him, “It’s okay.”

Alyssa made a slight jab by telling her: “You have thick nail beds.” “I’ve said it about you before.”

Sara laughed after Alyssa made her comment.

The View hosts then continued on with the rest of the items.

