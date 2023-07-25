The Actress Once Mentioned a Boyfriend & Prefers to Keep Her Love Life Private

While fans have admired Brooke Elliott for her acting prowess and singing voice, multiple people have wondered about her husband and love life. She is known for numerous TV shows and a few Broadway productions.

Brooke Elliott is most widely known for her role in the comedy-drama “Drop Dead Diva.” However, the actress has had an extensive stint on Broadway, starring in several successful stage productions. The Minnesota-born actress has won multiple awards for her role in “Drop Dead Diva,” including a PRISM award in 2011.

She made a name for herself with the 2009 show, prompting many fans to wonder whether Brooke Elliott has a husband. Although the actress keeps her personal life private, it was reported that she was in a relationship in 2012 but has since remained relatively quiet about her love life.

Brooke Elliott Once Had a Boyfriend

Elliott has rarely openly confirmed or denied her relationship status, although the actress did mention that she was in a relationship at one point. Explaining how she and a friend ditched their significant others for a weekend in Maui, Elliott wrote, “We left our boyfriends at home and had a girl vacation.”

Other news sources also reported that she was in a relationship in 2012. However, the actress never shared much about her personal life on social media, and little indicates that she is married. Instead, she prefers using her Instagram profile to promote her work.

Brooke Elliott’s Journey from Broadway to Television and Embracing Fame

While Elliott prefers to keep her life off the screen out of the limelight, she has shared some details about herself with her fans. She has opened up about her path from Broadway to television, saying she has always looked up to people like Barbra Streisand and Rosie O’Donnell.

She also noted that she’s happy to have had the chance to use her singing and acting skills on camera instead of merely on the stage. However, the actress confessed her filming schedule on “Drop Dead Diva” was highly demanding, but she enjoyed starring in the show nonetheless.

Regarding the newfound fame she experienced after starring in “Drop Dead Diva,” Elliott confessed that the attention caught her slightly off-guard, but she was coping fine.

Elliott maintains a low profile.

One of the things that truly surprised her was being recognized on the street. She admitted that she enjoyed having fans approach her and praise the show.

Brooke Elliott at the Hilarity for Charity’s Third Annual New York City Variety Show on June 8, 2017, in New York City. | Source: Getty Images

How Does Elliott’s Love Life Compare to Her Character’s

While little is known about whether the actress has a husband or is in a relationship, she has been forthcoming about her character’s love life. More recently, she shared details about the love triangle her character in “Sweet Magnolias,” Dana Sue, suddenly found herself in.

The actress, who starred with stars alongside Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Justin Bruening, and others, has her character embroiled in a complicated love triangle. She shared her views on her character’s choice, saying although she adored Jeremy, she thought her character fit better with Ronnie.