Meghan Markle to star in Kevin Costner’s ‘The Bodyguard 2″

Meghan Markle is ready to make a comeback to acting? Rumors have been circulating that former actress Meghan Markle may be returning to acting. Suits Star could return to acting with Kevin Costner as a part of a sequel Bodyguard. The YellowstoneActor starred in original Bodyguard This 1992 film starred Whitney Houston.

Australia is the source of Meghan’s rumor about a possible return to acting. The New Idea publication. Although there hasn’t yet been any dedicated information or reports about this matter (e.g. This could be a simple, unsubstantiated rumor. However, other media outlets have reported on the matter. Express Already, the story is running. As per ExpressCostner was the one who came up with the idea of a sequel to Bodyguard The Duchess Of Sussex stars in the film. Insiders claimed that “the only thing Kevin likes more than a underdog such as Meghan is a big box office success.”

This publication stated that there was already a link between Bodyguard Costner has said that the studio behind his film was established by members of the Royal family. Costner stated in 2012 that Costner’s studio was behind the film. Bodyguard The idea for a sequel was discussed with Princess Diana, late mother of Meghan and Prince Harry. The Yellowstone Diana recalled that he had spoken to him over the telephone about the possibility of appearing in a potential film as her love interest, saying People“I remember her asking the question, ‘Are you going to do a kissing sequence?’ She was incredibly sweet over the phone.” “She said it very politely.”

I said, “Yeah there will be a bit of [kissing]Costner went on to say, “We can also make it okay for that.” Diana finally said her life was already too dramatic, and that she would like to take control of it. She added, “Look at my life, maybe I’ll be in charge someday.” When it’s done, I will be really happy. Diana may not have been present at the time of this conversation.truly Costner is in the running to be cast on screen with him.

Meghan Markle’s rumor about her starring in the new movie “The Crown” is also hard to confirm. The Bodyguard 2,. It’s impossible to predict what she’ll do next, as some of her business dealings are in flux. The duchess’ return to the world of acting would certainly be major.