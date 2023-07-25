GH Spoilers, Tuesday, 25 July: Dares Truths And Trouble

General Hospital (GH), spoilers, updates and news for the 25th of July, tease truths, dares and trouble. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) issues a dare, Ava Jerome (Maura West) learns a truth, and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) says there’s trouble!

General Hospital Spoilers – Investigation

Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner), still lying in his hospital mattress, uses his cellphone to do some investigating with Portia Robertson (Brook Kerr). He probably shouldn’t be doing medical investigation about his condition, but that is what he likely is doing as he says he thinks he might be onto something. He didn’t take it very well when he found out he couldn’t feel or use his legs, so perhaps he’s looking up therapies to help him walk again.

It’s best since he’s in a hospital full of doctors, including the one he’s married to that he consults them. “MD Web” You can also find out more about the following: “patient, diagnose yourself” isn’t always the best idea.

GH Spoilers – Dares

Brook Lynn challenges Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) to a game of pool at Metro Court. She begs him to break the rules just once with her.

Which rules she’s talking about might make a big difference. “Rules” It is not the same as saying that it’s not the same. “laws” are another-but Chase had told her he wasn’t going to discount a little sneakiness once in a while. Chase looks like he wonders what he’s gotten himself into!

General Hospital Spoilers – Hamilton Finn And Elizabeth Baldwin Try A Date

Hamilton Finn and Elizabeth Baldwin try to go on a date. It’s the first date they’ve been on since before Elizabeth started remembering what she’d blocked out, unless you count Violet Finn’s (Jophielle Love) attempt. Finn smiles at Elizabeth and they’re obviously getting somewhere with their communications.

Finn asks her if they’re finally on the same page? They seem to be on the same wavelength.

GH Spoilers – Back Alley Investigation

In the alley where Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) found Gordon Stevens’ (Maurice Hall) body, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) has arrived to investigate the crime scene. He asks if it could be a known associate of Sonny’s, but he doesn’t get an answer, and that’s likely Dex he’s talking to. Sonny told Dex to follow. Austin Gatlin Holt (Roger Howarth), after watching an argument between Austin & Gordon. Dante’s a bit off base assuming Gordon is involved with Sonny, but he’s certainly a victim of Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Gray).

General Hospital Spoilers – Truths

At Wyndemere, Ava’s learning some more inconvenient truths as she and Betty Rutherford (Ella Lentini) continue to argue. Ava will come clean to Sonny and ask for help, although she won’t mention Betty’s threats to her mother Delia Ryan (Ilene Kristen).

She’ll talk to him about the threat of her being exposed as Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss) murderer and how Austin and Mason became involved.

Sonny only caught the last few seconds of them fighting. Betty’s made it clear she makes the decisions, not Ava-and that doesn’t sit well!

GH Spoilers – Trouble

Back with Dex, he’s on the phone to someone, probably Sonny who he tells they have a problem. He’s probably talking about Dante asking about shady Gordon being a known associate of Sonny’s. Sonny is going to give Dex advice on how to deal with the situation. Austin is looking very bad here, but Mason was the one who did it.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Has Questions!

Sonny isn’t real happy when he asks why is he hearing about this now? He may be talking to Ava about the trouble she’s in which he’ll promise to take care of. Ava must tell Mason about her nanny issues and the fact that Mason, Austin and whoever they answer to watch over her mother. If she can’t trust Betty with her mother, how can she trust her with their daughter?

Sonny is likely to be upset that a woman so conniving watches Avery Jerome Corinthos, (Ava and Grace Scarola). He’d be more upset if he knew Mason hired her to get information on Pikeman from Sonny.

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.

