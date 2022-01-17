The $35 Million Opening of Scream Tops Spider-Man

Paramount/Spyglass’ “Scream”Will take the No. It will take the No. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”It meets pre-release projections, with a $30.6 Million 3-day/$35 Million 4-day opening at 3,664 theaters on Martin Luther King Weekend.

The fifth installment of the meta horror series was the last to be directed not by Wes Craven. However, it has received solid audience support and critical appreciation with a B+ CinemaScore to match Rotten Tomatoes scores 75% critics and audience.

Comparison to horror/thriller films that were released on MLK weekend “Scream” is set to top the $32.6 million of Andy Muschietti’s “Mama” in 2013 while settling below the $46.5 million opening of M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass”2019 Similar to recent horror movies such as “Halloween Kills” and Paramount’s own “A Quiet Place — Part II,” “Scream”a chance to reach younger audiences and get some support from the nostalgic Gen Xers who saw it first. “Scream”1996

It is also worth noting that “Scream”It has the lowest production budget of any film that could reach No. 1. While “Quiet Place II”Had a budget $61 million “Scream”It was produced on $24 million. This means that it will return a higher percentage than other hit films starting in 2021. Paramount will keep “Scream”Paramount+ will release the film in theaters for 45 more days.

Meanwhile, Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Over the extended period, will settle for second place with $25 million. However, that amount will not be sufficient to cover the entire cost of the project. Fifth film in box-office historyTo earn more than $700,000,000 in North America and to be successful “Black Panther”No. No. 4 on the all time box office charts with a total of $704 millions.

Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2”Third is the animated sequel with an $8.2-3-day/$11M 4-day total. This will bring it to a domestic total in excess of $122M after four weekends. On the flip side, Universal’s spy thriller “The 355”The country continues to struggle with a $2.8 million weekend extended total. That brings it to an embarrassing $8.9million. “The 355”This is tied for the No. 4 on the charts with 20th Century’s “The King’s Man,”This weekend is estimated to be worth $3 million. It will bring the total domestic and international to $28.7million and $92.5million worldwide.

Outside the Top 5 is GKIDS’ “Belle,”MamoruHosoda’s latest animated film is now available at Studio Chizu. It was released in 1,326 theaters. The film earned just over $2million over the 4-day weekend. It has enjoyed strong reception with 95% approval from critics as well as an audience score of Rotten Tomatoes.

“Scream 2”While this has helped boost theatrical dropouts, the $42 million total for the weekend of the event will be much lower than the $205,000,000 earned on MLK weekend 2020 in 2020 before the pandemic started. Additional help won’t be coming over the next two weekends either, as major studios are largely keeping clear of the late January release slate with Paramount’s “Jackass Forever” and Lionsgate’s “Moonfall”Coming February 4.