These were the Hallmark Movies Meghan Markle was in before she became a Royal

According to Hallmark’sDescription “Dater’s Handbook,”Meghan Markle takes on the role Cassandra Barber. Cassandra follows dating advice to help decide between two men she’s interested in. The book encourages more predictable and consistent behavior. “safe” man — in this case, insurance adjuster George — Cassandra is more drawn to the adventurous Robert. While viewers can guess the end, it’s fascinating to speculate that Meghan may have followed art. Like Cassandra she may have taken the movie’s main message to heart and realized that she wanted to be with someone who was able to have fun and accept life’s surprises (aka Prince Harry). According to the 2016 premiere date of the movie, Meghan began dating Prince Harry within a matter of months. “Dater’s Handbook” hit TV screens.

Meghan was a successful actress, regardless of how things turned out in real life. However, she believed that the movie’s message resonates with women everywhere, which she shared in a promotional video. InterviewHallmark “You have to follow your heart to find your true love,”Meghan shared. “I’m just drawn to how relatable the script is. When I first read it, I thought, ‘You know, there’s so many women who are going to connect to the story of trying to find the balance in work and also in relationships and just trying to find love.”