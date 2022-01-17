Latest Rumors: Ben Affleck Screamed at Jennifer Garner, His Ex-Wife Disgusted by His Recent Comments

Ben AffleckYou may regret not doing it. Howard Stern Show. He got some bad press for blaming his wife. Jennifer GarnerFor his alcoholism. The GigliHe said star “would probably still be drinking”He was still married to Garner, and he said that he felt trapped. He soon apologized for his actions and faced swift criticism.

It remains to be asked: What did Garner think about this? The 13 More Going on 30The star kept her mouth shut but many people believed she was angry. Garner is going to strike back? Was the DaredevilLopez is the star in the fight? Did Affleck really get caught on camera streaming in anger at his ex wife? Here are some juicy rumors we’ve confronted in the aftermath of the interview.

‘Public Meltdown’

According to Woman’s DayAffleck and Garner were fighting about Lopez and Stern’s interview. While the two were focused on blending their families, Affleck never stopped to consider Garner’s feelings. The tipster clarified, “Ben is constantly texting or ducking out to take phone calls from J.Lo … Jen made it clear she was annoyed and there was a pointed comment made.”

They were captured in animated conversation. This story suggests that it was a fight about Lopez. But was it really? Click here for more information about the exchange and what Garner and Affleck really are doing.

Garner Takes Charge

Per Life & Style, Garner was so disgusted at Affleck’s comments that she was going to get revenge. Source: “She’s disgusted with him and says it will be hard to trust Ben again … she hasn’t believed a word that’s come out of his mouth for years.”Garner was known to make slurs of Affleck in an effort to kill him.

Garner was really shaming Affleck? What does this mean? “nannygate”What are you going to do about any of it? It’s all here.

Affleck’s ‘Public Display of Rage’

Garner and Affleck were photographed by a busy street. National EnquirerReported was one instance of a “brutal screamfest” between them stemming from Affleck’s interview with Stern. Affleck was wearing a mask on his face, but he was gesticulating wild. Garner seemed to be paying attention intently. Affleck was said to be unloading drama with his wife. “high-maintenance galpal”Jennifer Lopez Sources say she gives him Jennifer Lopez “a list of daily demands that would be enough to make anyone lose their cool.”

Did Affleck really take his frustrations out on Garner, or was he just expressing them? How could a magazine be able to see what was being spoken in a silent picture? Find out more by clicking here

