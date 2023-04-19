The 24-year-old student of astronautics who was killed after being pulled from water near Brighton Marina

TRIBUTES poured in for a student of astronautics who drowned after being pulled out of the water at Brighton Marina.

Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy was pulled out of the water by coastguards last week.

1 Sai Tejaswi Kommareddy drowned after being pulled from the sea near Brighton Marina Credit: The Kommareddys

The emergency services were called to the popular Marina at 4.30pm Tuesday April 11 after a report that a female was having trouble on the water.

Coastguard crews from Brighton and Shoreham rushed to save Sai, alongside police and ambulance crews.

It was only later that it became clear she tragically had died.

The 24-year-old was studying for a Masters in Astronautics & Space Engineering at Cranfield University Bedford.

Her family is reportedly now trying to get her body back to India.

A university spokeswoman today said they had been “deeply saddened” by Sai’s death.

University told The Argus: “The master’s student was vice president of the CranSEDS association, the university’s branch of UKSEDS (UK Students for the Exploration and Development of Space), which is made up of students who are passionate about space exploration.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know this loss is devastating and we are supporting friends, family and our wider student and staff community.

“We would encourage anyone affected by this news to reach out to our wellbeing team for support and advice.”

On Monday in Brighton, an inquest was held into Sai’s death. It has now been postponed to November 6.