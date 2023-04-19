Emily Andre, wife of Peter Andre, shares rare photo with daughter Amelia to show her pride at milestone

Emily Andre, the wife of PETER Andre has shared a glimpse at her daughter Amelia who recently reached a milestone.

Emily, a 33-year-old woman, posted on Facebook her delight and pride at Amelia’s nine-year old achievement.

4

Peter Andre, Emily Andre’s daughter was awarded with a Kung Fu White SashInstagram Credit
4

Emily, a proud mum shared her news with friends and fansRex

Amelia, or Millie as she is known to her friends, was photographed from behind by the parents.

The schoolgirl has a Kung Fu outfit on and is in side kick position with her legs extended.

Emily also wrote: “Millie and Theo have received their white sash after they started Kung Fu recently under the guidance of our Sifu Paul Hawkes. Congratulations, children.

Theo, age six, is Millie’s younger sibling.

Peter, age 50, commented on the post of his wife about their daughter.

The father replied, “My little king-fu ninja.”

Emily was also given a compliment by Amelia, Theo’s Coach.

He wrote, “Mills & Theo were in great form and scored high grades.

“They’re a pleasure to teach, they’ve made such progress since starting. Thank you for the delicious dinner and wonderful conversation.

Emily, a doctor at the NHS who is married to Mysterious Girl’s singer Peter, got engaged in 2015.

Emily revealed her marital problems and said that their busy schedules were “crazy” earlier this week.

Central Recorder exclusively reported that she and her husband squeezed in dates whenever they could.[Pete] This is crazy. I haven’t seen anything like this in years.

He’s always doing something new.

He’s doing so much internationally, including TV shows and a film. And he is in Australia, in the middle a tour.

She said: “I miss him every time he is away.”

The children are very excited that tonight he is at home, which they never get to do.

“When he doesn’t come, I just leave his side of bed untouched. The cushions are still in place, so I can almost sense him there at night. “I literally sleep straight in line.”

Since we were together, he’s gone away quite a bit. But I still miss him.

Emily’s step-children are Junior, 17, and Princess, 15 years old.

4

Emily and Pete have a son named TheoInstagram Credit
4

They squeeze date nights in around their busy scheduleSplash

