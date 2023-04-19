Primark’s nightwear is transformed into stylish pyjamas that you can wear on the streets. People are amazed they came from Primark’s sleepwear department.

FASHION enthusiast has stunned people by demonstrating how to dress Primark’s pyjamas up for a night on the town.

Amy uploaded her TikTok Page To share a YouTube video“Styling @Primark pyjamas for everyday wear because they’re way too nice to just wear to bed.”

Amy took to TikTok to show how she'd style Primark nightwear to wear out on the town

5

Amy used TikTok as a platform to demonstrate how she would style Primark’s nightwear for a night out.Credit: TikTok/@ames.ro
She added some brown sandals and pink cardigan over the top

5

She wore brown sandals with a pink cardigan.Credit: TikTok/@ames.ro
And she topped the ensemble off with a brown cross body bag

5

She completed the look with a cross-body bag in brown.Credit: TikTok/@ames.ro
Next up was a mocha satin top and matching shorts set - £28 for the pair

5

Next up was a mocha satin top and matching shorts set – £28 for the pairCredit: TikTok/@ames.ro
She wore a longline cream blazer over the top, and added some white heels and a purple bag for some colour

5

Her top featured a cream-colored blazer with long sleeves. White heels and a bag in purple added a splash of colour.Credit: TikTok/@ames.ro

She began with a silk cream nightdress – the £18 V-Neck Midi Chemise – over the top of which she wore a fluffy pink cardigan.

The bag was paired with brown sandals and cute cross-body bags.

Amy then continued her video by trying on the £14 Lace Trim Satin Cami Pyjama Top and matching £14 shorts, both in the shade Mocha.

Her outfit was topped with a cream-colored blazer with long sleeves, cute white kittens heels and a cross-body purple bag.

People in the comments section were quick to weigh in on the video, with one writing: “First one doesn’t even look like pjs!! It’s so cute.”

“I know! “I was shocked!” Amy responded.

One praises, “Beautiful.”

Third: “You are right, you have the perfect figure. It looks amazing.”

Others insisted that they agreed with the idea of wearing pajamas outside the home.

What are you telling me? I can wear my PJs now out? One wrote.

Love the first fit.” The first one fits.”

One person said, “Well that just made getting to school in the early mornings easier.”

What did u buy? A third person commented, “Everything was Disney or plain gray pjs when I went on the weekend.”

Amy replied, “This item was found in the London shop near Bond Street!” Amy replied.

