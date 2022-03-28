The 2022 Oscars: Best and Worst Moments

The 94th Oscars were saddled with the weight of high expectations after last year’s low-rated pandemic ceremony. The pressure revved up in the weeks leading up to Sunday evening’s show with the controversial decision to cut eight categories from the live broadcast, the addition of “fan favorite”categorizing the movie and selecting a few presenters who are not involved in the film.

The ratings are still up in the air, but following a 3 hour and 38 minute broadcast, it’s safe to say that the night was full of highs and lows. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall provided many laughs. Troy Kotsur’s historic wins brought the crowd to their feet. The Will Smith-Chris Rock battle was unavoidable.

Below is a list of the top and worst moments from the 94th Academy Awards.