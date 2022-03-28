Protein Timing Right After Workout: Dietitian Advice

No matter how heavy you lift weights, protein is essential to repair your muscles after an exercise session.

Alix Turoff, dietitian, stated that you don’t always need to drink a shake immediately after training.

It is crucial to consume sufficient protein throughout the day, she stated.

Dear Rachel

A friend of mine recently told me that her nutritionist recommended that we all consume (even a small amount!) protein after exercising. My exercise routine consists mainly of barre and spin with low impact. Do I need to buy protein powder for my morning workout? (I thought protein powder was for weight loss). I eat very little after class, and only eat lunch. (I’m not a breakfast person).

— Protein Puzzled

Dear Puzzled,

Protein powders used to be reserved for me, I thought. “gym bros” who wanted to bulk up, but I’ve since learned that isn’t true — lots of people can benefit from boosting their protein intake (ideally from whole foods rather than powders, as many nutrition experts recommend).

High protein diets helped me lose fat and keep my muscle. However, after I work out, I don’t usually have a protein shake.

I usually time my training so my next meal or snack falls shortly after my workout. As for protein powder, I use it to boost my breakfast. This could be baked oats or a smoothie.

Personal trainer, registered dietitian Alix TuroffIt doesn’t really matter how much protein you eat, so long as you get enough throughout the day.

More protein is good for fat loss and muscle building

You’re right that upping your protein intake can have benefits — protein helps your muscle tears repair after working out, helping you build muscle.

It’s an essential nutrient for anyone who wants to lose weight (rather than just your overall weight) or create a healthier lifestyle. “toned”Look for lean muscle. You can keep your muscles strong by eating high protein and calorie sparing.

TuroffAccording to her, she suggests that people consume between 0.7 and 1.2 grams of proteins per pound of bodyweight. She also recommends that you aim for the higher end of this range if your goal is to build muscle.

This would mean that someone 150 lbs in weight would need to consume 105-180 grams of protein each day.

Whatever your training style, protein is important.

“Even for people who aren’t strength training or someone doing strictly endurance exercise, getting adequate protein is still important,”Turoff stated.

It is more important to eat protein throughout the day than you do after a workout

Studies have previously suggested that protein from the so-called “superfood” might be beneficial. “anabolic window”It was important to repair and grow muscles immediately after exercising, according to new research.

“Based on the newer research we have on protein specifically, it seems like the actual timing of your protein intake after your workout is less important,”Turoff stated.

She suggests that you distribute your protein intake equally over the course of the day.

“For someone eating three meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) and an afternoon snack, that might look like 20-40 grams of protein per meal and 10-20 grams of protein at snack,”She spoke. “It’s likely that one of these meals or snacks will fall somewhere within a few hours of your workout.”

For me, this tends to be the case because I rarely go too long without eating.

“For example, if you workout in the early evening, you might have dinner 1-3 hours after and that would suffice as your post-workout meal,”Turoff stated.

She said that if you are getting enough protein at lunch, there is no reason to drink a protein shake after a workout. However, it can be convenient and delicious.

This article will show you how to find a protein-rich meal prior to training. Small studyThe City University of New York suggests that your muscles still have the ability to use it afterwards, as well. Your body may appreciate extra fuel after a workout, since you don’t need to eat before it.

“Ultimately, I’d still recommend trying to get 20-40 grams of protein in (depending on your size and activity level) within a reasonable amount of time after a workout, but I would be less concerned with rushing to get a protein shake in within a certain window,”Turoff stated.

For changing your body composition, it is important to consume the most calories.

A protein shake can help you get fitter, but if you want to lose weight, it is important to include it in your daily calorie intake.

You must have a healthy calorie intake



weight loss



— and eating a high protein diet can in fact help you stick to it, as it did for me previously — so if you do have post-workout shakes, be mindful of the extra calories.

While a protein shake consisting of only water and powder may be less than 100 calories, it can make a significant difference in your efforts to lose weight.

However, You will feel fuller if you eat more protein, so a shake may stop you from snacking later on.

There’s nothing magic about protein shakes, but if you think you might not be eating enough protein overall, adding the occasional one into your diet — at any time of day — could help.

We wish you all the best. Rachel