Apple TV Plus wins Best Picture at Oscars 2022 ceremony

Around this time two years ago, long before its big showing at Sunday night’s 2022 Oscars ceremony, people didn’t yet know what to make of the streaming TV service that the iPhone maker had just launched four months prior. That’s partly because, in those early days of Apple TV Plus following its November 2019 launch, its slate of TV shows and movies was embarrassingly small. The debut of Ted LassoThe date was still many months away. Rumours circulated that Apple was censoring violence and excessive sex at the request of CEO Tim Cook.

The streamer’s Best Picture win For Coda at Sunday night’s 2022 Oscars ceremony, if nothing else, should go a long way toward finally jolting people out of a habit of underestimating this latecomer to the streaming game.

Where can I find it? Coda?

Indeed, the significance of Apple’s win for Coda — which the company bought out of Sundance last year for $25 million and is streaming now on Apple TV Plus — cannot be overstated. In the space of about two years, we’ve gone from the press dismissing Apple’s streamer as “a disaster movie without a happy ending”To leap-frogging Netflix in the race to win a Best Picture Oscar.

Netflix is a company that has been around for longer than Apple. It routinely gives Hollywood a marketing blitzkrieg to get Oscar nominations. Despite this, the Oscars are the most important one-night celebration of the magic and uniqueness of movies in popular culture. Netflix did for them what Amazon did for brick-and-mortar stores, but Netflix has an increasingly difficult task in terms of messaging.

It’s: We’re the home of the best Oscar-level film talent — which exists alongside the forgettable game shows and reality dating series that dominate the streamer’s daily and weekly Top 10 lists. Apple has a residual brand affinity that the company doesn’t have.

Apple TV Plus has a big night at the 2022 Oscars

Apple TV Plus’s focus has been, since the beginning, on curation. This means that a smaller selection of products is available. There’s less fluff here, which makes winners like Ted Lasso — a show that’s garnered just about every award and critical recognition that matters at this point — and the just-released PachinkoStand out even more

Speaking of PachinkoThe original Apple TV Plus eight-episode Apple TV Plus original debuted on the service Friday, March 25. It has been hailed by some as the best TV show in 2022. It’s a stunning work of art. It is one of those rare works that you can see better in the movie theater than on a small screen. The story is based on the novel of the name and spans four generations. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a nearly perfect 98 per cent score.

You can also find hits such as Ted LassoThe Adam Scott-led series is another recent Apple TV Plus title that has received critical praise. SeveranceAs well as the star-packed, murder comedy The After Party. Tom Hanks has starred in two movies, the WWII drama and the big Apple movie. GreyhoundAnd the dystopian tearjerker Finch).

Child of deaf adults

The Academy could have chosen to award the last Oscar of the evening. CodaYou can have many reasons. Maybe it’s as simple as wanting something feel-good, to counterbalance this particular moment in time.

No matter what the reason, Coda (written by Sian Heder and directed by her) deserves all the praise. So did CodaStar Troy Kotsur won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

It is likely that this will lead to intense meetings at Netflix Monday morning. Perhaps they could begin by not pushing angry, pedantic messages movies (cough) Don’t Look UpCough, people. However, the larger point is this:

Apple TV Plus is an amazing streaming service. In a very short time, And has really come to its senses. It’s not a Netflix-killer, but it also won’t drown you with so many choices that it’s hard to find something new and memorable and worthwhile to watch. Indeed, there are plenty of titles on Apple TV Plus that I’ve enjoyed enough to stream them more than once. CodaThey are all there. And that’s enough for me.