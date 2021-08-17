Thai Actor Toy Toy Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Fans of Thai Soap Operas are in utter shock as a brutal murder case has come into the limelight. Popular Actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan better known as Toy Toy has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly stabbing his Girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit 20 times that culminated in her death.

What Did the Police find at the crime scene?

When the police reported at the crime scene, Chatsaran’s body was lying in a pool of blood in the second-floor bathroom with face up. Her body had been mutilated with 20 stab wounds over her chest and face. Also, a blood-stained knife has been recovered from the house.

Why did the Actor Commit the murder?

Initially, the actor was claiming that a work argument had turned ugly, due to which her girlfriend asked him to pack up and leave followed by bringing a knife from upstairs. Worried that she might injure herself, he wrestled to take the knife away in between of which she got stabbed.

But later the police revealed that the interrogation brought the right facts up. As per the police, the actor was under grave rage which made him stab and ultimately kill her.

Chat saran had been posting images showing off grave facial injuries on Facebook indicating towards physical violence she had been inflicted upon by her loved ones. Chatsaran was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Has Toy Toy been granted bail?

Due to the rare nature of the crime, the Thai actor was remanded without bail. Further, when he appealed the court for bail over the weekend, his request was denied by the court

