You Season 3 Release Date & Latest Updates

If you are a fan of Netflix’s top drama series, “You”, the wait is finally over as the show is coming back for Season 3. It’s been only a few months since “You” Season 2 left us and the good news popping out is the show is renewed for season 3. So, scroll down to check out everything we know on “You” Season 3.

Season 1 of “You” based on Caroline Kepnes’s novel under the same name amazed the audience and the show instantly topped the trending list. However, its original network did not renew the series after the 2018 season. But Netflix stepped in as the savior for the fans and grabbed the show to make it an all-time blockbuster.

Netflix delivered an incredible season 2 which stunned the fans. In the second chapter Badley’s troubled Joe appears to have found the perfect match in Pedretti’s Love. However, like season one, the sequel also ended with a cliffhanger, highlighting that Joe and Love were shifting to the suburbs after she realized she was pregnant. The twisted scenes left a dilemma among the fans and left them clamoring for more.

So, if you are also waiting for “You” Season 3, make sure to check all fresh updates below.

“You” Season 3 Filming Status

The production of “You” Season 3 kick-started back in November 2020 and now the shooting work is officially wrapped off. Once the post-production process comes to an end, the makers will serve us hot episodes of “You” Season 3.

“You” Season 3 Release Date

Netflix has not yet unveiled the official premiere date of its much-awaited drama show “You” Season 3. But, with the post-production process running at an insane pace, we can expect “You” Season 3 will drop much early than expected.

“You” Season 3 Cast Updates

Michaela McManus is back for the new season!!

We got a glimpse of the One Tree Hill alum at the climax of “You” Season 2.

Saffron Burrows is a core member!!

Saffron has delivered recurring appearances as Love’s mother. So, she will reappear in Season 3.

Dylan Arnold is returning!!

The Nashville alum has secured the spot of a show regular and will return in “You” Season 3.

Apart from them, plenty of new faces will join the upcoming season of “You”. Popular stars like Travis Van Winkle, Chris O’Shea, Bryan Safi, Scott Speedman, Ben Mehl, Jack Fisher, Christopher Sean, and more will join the cast list.

Make sure to stay tuned to know the official premiere date of “You” Season 3.