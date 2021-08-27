Edgar Ramirez Instagram posts reveal the death of 5 loved ones to COVID-19

The 44-year-old Jungle Cruise fame actor mourned the death of 5 loved ones due to complications related to COVID-19. Apparently, to make citizens more responsible and encourage the vaccination drive.

A native of Venezuela revealed the series of losses he suffered in the last few months. His near and dear loved ones from Venezuela lost the battle of life due to the non-availability of vaccinations. The most recent is his aunt and uncle who passed away over the weekend.

Through a painful note, he stated that he lost his Agent lost the battle of life against the deadly disease four months ago, and a month ago his grandmother died of it. Continuing the horrific story, he said that on Monday his aunt’s brother-in-law also became the victim.

The Emmy nominated star urged people to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19. He pointed out the wastage of vaccines being done in The US by the privileged population. To make his stance clear, he shared a video of himself participating in a sit-down about the COVID-19 pandemic with President Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

His tweet read:

“I beg you to please read this post carefully. It is the most painful and the most intimate thing I have had to publish in my life, but I think it is important to share it. At times I feel like it is a nightmare from which I am going to wake up, but I know it is not. That this is as real as the air that at this moment it is difficult for me to breathe.”

“My heart can’t just take more pain. I am sad, I am frustrated, I am devastated. It’s been weeks and weeks of my family being played, tortured, and jerked around by this cruel, treacherous, and violent disease which mercilessly ended up killing them all. I can’t stand this void in my chest, this metallic taste in my mouth, this crippling headache that doesn’t seem to soothe.”

Edgar’s clear message to people all around the world is getting viral. Several celebrities have come forward in support of Edgar and urged people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19.