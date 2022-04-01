Texas’ Man Weave Master Creates Custom Hairstyles

Adrin the Barber has been creating custom man weavings for the past few years.

Because he showcases the realistic results, his videos are often viral online.

We spoke to him about how he creates these custom units.

Here is a transcription of the video:

Adrin the Barber is my name.

I’ve been doing man weaving for around three years and have been cutting hair for over ten years.

We’re going all the way to the beginning and draw his hairline.

This is the most important.

I’m just going with him and I’m going down his hair.

We will give ourselves a good foundation.

We will clean the scalp with alcohol so that when we lay down the glue, it will be on a smooth surface.

After that, I apply the scalp protector and then use my Ghost Bond laces wig adhesive.

So I use hair glue. I simply laid the wrap on top and then I dried it off.

There aren’t any special tools. We use a lot of stuff already in the barbershop for our shears, clippers and other tools.

We are introducing new things to the barbershop: adhesives, scalp protectants, and such.

The hair we use.

This stuff is more visible in a salon that it would be in a barbershop.

Now, I am taking a stocking caps, I am putting it on top, and this is my final step to create the base.

It will help it last longer.

This is what they call sweat resistant.

It can withstand a lot more moisture that units that are glued directly to the base cap.

The units last for anywhere from one to two months.

When you have someone who takes care of your unit, it will still look fresh.

There may be some normal wear and tear. Hair might start to lose a little bit.

They just look like they need a haircut.

This is black electrical tape.

To make sure I get a straight line, I will lay my guide down. Then, I will take my Ghost Bond adhesive and place it over the guide. Finally, I will peel off the tape to reveal a perfect line.

When it comes to laying hair, the first thing I do is take the dreadlock and comb it out. Then I just lay it on the man’s hairline.

The basic idea is to create a hairline that goes all the way around.

Then, I went to cut them along the edge. It looks real because you can still see his scalp through the hair.

For the remainder of this unit, I will use the black hair glue.

The black hair glue is a stronger glue.

These dreadlocks can get heavy so you’ll need to glue it.

It won’t happen.

Sometimes, the most difficult part of the process is working with clients to get exactly what they want.

Many people will bring unrealistic expectations.

I try my best to be transparent with my clients. I take into account their circumstances and create something that fits them. It’s realistic for them to go out in public. People won’t stare at their heads and wonder what their thoughts are.

The black hair glue is not transparent and will not dry transparent.

Like I said, I want his scalp to be visible when I reduce that outer edge.

Now it seems more real.

So I love to go through. I might pull some strands, make sure they are tight, and then just compress everything.

Now that your hair has been installed, you can start to cut your hair.

After you’ve put your hair up and started cutting, it’s almost like you’re doing a normal haircut.

I’m just going along, I’m slicing down the excess hair at the front. This is when the hair starts to look real.

You can see the excess hairs from the dreads beginning to fall off. The glue is not visible. After that, I can draw my outline around the Dreads and sort of create the separation.

You can start to make a unit look better when it is trimmed.

You will get many reactions from your client.

You never know what you are going to get. I’ve seen people cry.

People have gotten up to me and given me hugs.

These people are often not able to grow their hair in the past 10 or 20 years.

There are many people who come in and get their hair done. They get up and are amazed at how beautiful they look.

Sometimes, people don’t even know how to act.

I am using enhancements here to mix in anything that is needed.

If you find any seams or similar.

I try not use as much enhancement.

My goal is to be able to do without any enhancements on a unit.

However, depending on the balding patterns of people, you might need some to make it more realistic.