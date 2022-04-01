Eddie Murphy, the Godfather Of Funk, is getting his own biopic. The casting seems perfect

Since the late 1960s, musician George Clinton has led the Parliament-Funkadelic, the funk music collective that boosted the genre’s popularity and has earned numerous accolades over the decades, including winning Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2019. Well, word’s come in that Clinton is getting his own biopic, and there’s some groovy casting underway, with funnyman Eddie Murphy being lined up to play the Godfather of Funk.

According to Eddie Murphy, this George Clinton biopic is a “strange” movie. “passion project,”The actor is being approached to appear in the movie. Murphy will also produce alongside John Davis and Catherine Davis from Davis Entertainment, and the trio is currently working to secure the rights to tell Clinton’s story in a cinematic setting. Once that’s accomplished, then they’ll start meeting with writers and look for a place to set up the project.

According to Deadline, the George Clinton biopic will chronicle the musician’s beginnings in 1940s North Carolina, the formation of Parliament and Funkadelic (when they were separate entities) and how he influenced the hip hop artists that followed after him, like Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Outkast and Wu-Tang Clan, among others. Clinton was inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on 1997. However, it is not known if the biopic will reach that far or not.

This won’t be Eddie Murphy’s first time in the musical cinematic scene, as he previously played James “Thunder”In the Academy Award-winning movie of 2006, it was early. Dreamgirls. The George Clinton biopic allows him to be the star of the film and is one of the most important musicians of the 20th Century. At the very least, it’s safe to say that Murphy has more than enough funk to play the Parliament-Funkadelic frontman.

After only appearing in a few movies during most of the 2010s, Eddie Murphy made his big return in November 2019 for Netflix’s Dolemite is my nameHe also appeared in Rudy Ray Moore’s film, another Davis Entertainment flick. Murphy hosted the show the following month. Saturday Night LiveThis was Murphy’s first appearance on the show for nearly 30 years. He later received a Primetime Emmy Award. Murphy returned to Akeem in March 2021. Coming 2 AmericaThis was watched by many on Amazon. Since the actor now has a three-picture deal established with that platform, maybe that’s where the George Clinton biopic could end up.

Because this biopic is in the earliest creative stages, it’ll likely be a long time until we see the completed product. Luckily, this isn’t the only Eddie Murphy movie to look forward to in the coming years. He’s next set to co-star with Jonah Hill in the Netflix movie You PeopleThis will be followed by his return in the Axel Foley role. Beverly Hills Cop 4 (yes, that’s still in the works). As for what’s to come closer in the future, our 2022 movie releases guide has that information handily available.