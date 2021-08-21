Ludacris’s Wife Flaunts Postpartum Body in Shirt and Skinny Shorts a Month after Welcoming their 2nd Baby

Ludacris and his girlfriend Eudoxie Mbouguiengue had welcomed their second daughter in August and the fans can’t keep calm as the proud parents have been sharing pictures as they celebrate their parenthood.

Recently the mother of two, Eudoxiw shared a pic flaunting her postpartum body in a shirt and skinny shorts and it’s setting goals for all the mothers out there. She feels so proud of her women’s body and the wonders that it reflects.

Captioned as “Form-Fit Scale”, the pic showed Eudoxie in a striped grey oversized shirt with tight olive green shorts with a no-makeup look. Her hair was tied in a ponytail fashion while it seemed like it was her bedroom she was in while clicking the selfie.

Ludacris and his daughters:

Ludacris seems to have found his haven on Earth with his second daughter Chance joining their happy family. Ludacris has 4 daughters, 2 with Eudoxie and the other two with his former girlfriends named Cai and Karma.

He says he is so lucky he has daughters as he believes daughters look after their parents forever as women hearts are also like their wombs, they can stretch to any extent to love. With all the daughters living with Eudoxie and Ludacris, this family is goals in a world where families are split up so frequently.

Ludacris says his daughters are the loveliest beings he has ever seen and he is one of those fathers who could never say no to anything his daughters want.

The Lovestory of Ludacris and Eudoxie:

Ludacris and Eudoxie had started dating in 2009 but in 2011, when Ludacris cheated on her and got another woman pregnant, Eudoxie left, but as the saying goes, Love wins all battles, he came back to him and not just that, she loved his daughter Karma like anything and finally got married in 2014.

In 2015 they welcomed their first daughter but a year later when they decided to welcome another child, Eudoxie mourned a miscarriage. Eudoxie with the utmost support of her husband and God came through it. Eudoxie says, during all her tough times, her girlfriends stood by her and she owes and loves them so much.

Eudoxie has been a philanthropist apart from being a model and a doting mom. She runs a profit organisation that aims to educate and support youngsters in the US.

