Tenants in one US city are being forced to wade in sewage and mould in every home.

Popular YouTuber reveals some of most horrifying low-income housing in the state he calls home.

Sydney Willburn started creating YouTube videos in Phoenix, Arizona about five years ago.

YouTuber shares some of Arizona's most neglected rentals, such as one which reportedly floods on a daily basis with raw sewer.

Sydney Willburn took a tour of the Glendale apartment outside Phoenix where the resident had a 4-inch water line because the sewage was flooding the unit regularly.

Big Super Living In Arizona began to focus on home tours and low-income housing.

Willburn, speaking to The U.S. Sun, said that there are many more people who are interested than those in luxurious living.

Many of the affordable apartment buildings in this region are in disrepair.

Willburn residents regularly bring up everything, from bug infestations to broken security gates.

The YouTuber visited a unit that was allegedly regularly filled with raw sewage.

A unit was located in Glendale to the west of Phoenix. An elderly woman named Deborah rented it for 30 percent of her monthly fixed income.

“She’s probably got a good 4inch water line of raw sewage,” Willburn said.

“It comes up from the tub and up from the toilet and it’ll flow out,” Deborah told the YouTuber in his You can also watch the video below. Downloaded in February.

“Then it’s everywhere in my house.”

This happened to her 15 times during the 3 years that she lived there.

Deborah said that the landlord sent a vacuum cleaner to clean the sewage and excrement from the apartment. However, he did not help her with sanitizing it or any of her possessions.

The woman has been asked to move but does not want to be separated from her neighbors.

“The reason I stay here is there’s quite a few people I really like,” Deborah said.

Willburn says that while her case is particularly severe, there’s a second health risk in rental properties across the entire region.

He stated that “mold is the normal” despite the climate.

“If I walk into any (older) home there’s going to be mold.”

It was just one problem that Section 8 tenants named Junie might have faced after the roof of her bedroom fell in during rainstorm.

She claimed that maintenance workers tore large portions of walls in Junie’s bedroom, and then she was left without recourse other than thin sheets of plastic.

Willburn was able to visit her after the wedding. You can also watch the video below. Junie, who claimed to have lived with her damages for 41 consecutive days before she uploaded the photo in September last year.

During that period, the apartment was infested with a variety of insects.

The woman said: “This is not a pleasant place to live.”

The situation is getting worse for me.

Junie moved all of her belongings and furniture into the living room to avoid them getting wet.

She still had to go through her bedroom in the desert heat to get to the bathroom, despite the fact that there was no air conditioner in this part of the flat.

Junie said that after reporting the problem to housing officials in the municipality, they also were not helpful.

“I’m being told to calm down and be patient,” she said.

Willburn noted that Arizona is not immune to this problem.

When it comes to courts, “The landlord will always be right,” he stated.

“If they say anything about you, that’s something that could stick on your record forever.

It could be extremely hard for them to obtain their visas The Next Generation of adversity place.”

Willburn began making videos on low-income rental properties during the pandemic when Phoenix rents started to rise dramatically.

The rents in this area have increased by twofold, he added.

It was primarily due to an influx migrants who came from the more expensive metropolises and were searching for cheaper housing.

“For us, it’s a bad thing,” Willburn said.

It was not that expensive out in the desert.

Metro Phoenix is relatively inexpensive, according to the YouTuber. He moved there from Wisconsin and brought up his children.

“Even though our rents have doubled out here, it’s still less than the rest of that nation,” he said.

Willburn says that there are cheaper areas to live, such as the Deep South and the rural Midwest. However, they lack the urban amenities of a large metropolis.

Willburn toured another Section 8 apartment where a ceiling had reportedly collapsed during a storm.