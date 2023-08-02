The Actor Was Not Married & Shared Intimate Moments with Rumored Girlfriend

Famed television star Angus Cloud did not have a wife before his death. However, he was rumored to have been romantically linked to several women in the entertainment industry who had been pictured with him.

Late actor Angus Cloud’s love life had been a go-to topic for his fans online a little over a year ago. However, he knew to keep them on their toes by not commenting on his dating life.

Before he shockingly passed away, the young Hollywood star was rumored to have a girlfriend who also shared a series of posts mourning for him on social media.

Cloud, best known for appearing in the popular HBO television series, “Euphoria,” alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, never publicly confirmed he was in a relationship.

But according to reports, some famous women in show business have been linked to him in the past. He also publicly interacted with them, and some have posted him online.

Angus Cloud Was Linked to His Co-star Maude Apatow

When Cloud starred in “Euphoria,” he played, Fezco alongside Maude Apatow, his love interest, portraying the role of Lexi Howard. When asked during an interview what it was like spending time with Cloud away from set, Apatow said:

“I love Angus. He’s like one of my close friends. I just love, so we have fun together.”

When asked how she felt about beloved fans of “Euphoria” who want to see her and Cloud as a couple in real life, the actress chuckled before saying, “No. I don’t know.”

Despite the given response, the Los Angeles native and her fan-favorite co-star Cloud continued to fuel romance rumors through their social media activity. He posted two pictures of the pair on February 13, 2022, on his Instagram Stories. “A Lil NYC date,” the California native reportedly captioned his social media post.

On February 17, Apatow shared another image of the duo in coordinating plaid looks from designer Thom Browne. Earlier that month, she had posted several snaps of her and Cloud laughing from the set of “Euphoria.”

Angus Cloud & Chase Sui Wonders Interviewed Each Other Sparking Dating Rumors

Cloud was also linked to actress Chase Sui Wonders after they interviewed one another in February 2022. Wonders shared she was shy growing up, but after going to community theaters, she fell in love with acting.

Wonders asked Cloud how it all started for him, to which he replied, ‘I got blessed with the superpower of being lucky. Then some lady said go on TV. That’s how it all started.”

They both loved watching “Mr. Bean” growing up and thought their acting careers were the best jobs ever. Following the interview, one social media user assumed they were in a relationship.

“Um, Angus Cloud and Chase Sui Wonders are dating???” a Twitter user asked. However, someone else dismissed the question, tweeting, “It Was a fashion interview, my friend…..”

Angus Cloud & Sydney Martin’s Dating Rumors & His Death

Angus Cloud was also linked to model and actress Sydney Martin, whom he likely met on the “Euphoria” set, where she was credited as “Bikini Girl.” Afterward, there were hints that the two might have hit it off.

But neither Cloud nor Martin confirmed their relationship, and it remains unclear whether they were dating before he died. In the wake of his passing, she posted intimate photos of them together on her Instagram Stories.

Martin shared a string of broken heart emojis on one slide of her post, including a picture of Cloud with the caption that reads, “My heart is so broken. I love you forever.” The Alaska native also shared a collage of her and Cloud cuddling, holding hands, and kissing.

So far, their possible romance was the only one that seemed plausible because they posed for PDA-filled snapshots together. The actor sadly passed away on July 31, 2023, at 25, at his family’s home in Oakland.