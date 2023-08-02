The View’s Whoopi Goldberg calls out audience for turning on her as co-host begs fans ‘not to shoot the messenger’

THE View star Whoopi Goldberg has clapped back at a judgmental audience on the morning show.

Whoopi, 67, addressed the in-studio crowd on The View set after they sighed disapprovingly during the Hot Topics segment.

The award-winning actress started up a conversation at the roundtable about relationships.

Whoopi referred to an article that a reporter wrote for Glamour magazine.

The EGOT-holder recited a quote from the article, reading it on-air.

“A writer for Glamour says ‘all of the congratulations she received after meeting her boyfriend made it clear to her that society still sees having a man as the ultimate goal for women…,” Whoopi said.

Audience members murmured scathingly, causing Whoopi to pause and confront their rude reaction.

“I’m just telling you what she [the writer] said,” Whoopi stated.

Chiming in defense of Whoopi, her co-host Joy Behar, 80, added: “Don’t shoot the messenger.”

Whoopi has no issue with calling out the audience while taping.

THINGS GET HOT

The moderator made a surprising outburst at the audience during a show that aired in November 2022.

The panel got into a heated discussion while talking about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, on October 30.

The 82-year-old sustained serious injuries after an intruder broke into their San Francisco home with a hammer.

Co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 33, referenced the attack as “political violence” and said she worries that things will “get worse before it gets better.”

Whoopi then addressed the viewers, claiming they were at fault for condemning this behavior.

“Fox News, some of this is on your hands,” Whoopi began, wagging her finger at the camera.

“You like to call people out. I’m calling you all out. Stop with the that side is not good – because this is what it puts out there.

“It tells people that you think it’s okay to do this. Stop doing it!” she concluded.

She then abruptly cut to a commercial break.

WHOOPI’S OUT?

Later in the episode, Whoopi expressed her fears about losing her job to another popular daytime talk show host.

She spoke about The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Halloween special, where the singer dressed in a Sister Act costume and performed.

Jennifer, 41, portrayed Whoopi’s character from the classic 1992 movie Sister Mary Clarence.

The performer sang a medley of tracks from the film, all while dressed like the political commentator.

Whoopi boasted about the performance, saying: “Jennifer Hudson dedicated half of her show, it seems to Sister Act.

“She was dressed and singing the music! So I have to watch out because if they discover that she really CAN sing, I’m going to lose that job!” she expressed as the crowd burst into laughter.

