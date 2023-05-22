Ten things to do before you go abroad

The summer holiday season is fast approaching and we have revealed 10 things that you must always do before going abroad.

Each person has a different idea of how to leave their house before going on holiday. Some are more relaxed about it than others.

2 There are some who like to plan their trips more than other people. Credit: Getty

While some people prefer to have their house clean before they leave, others just want to know that the windows are closed.

The most common preparations for an overseas trip include washing the dishes and emptying the trash.

The survey showed that 67% of respondents have a routine in place around their home before going away to ensure everything is in order.

Checklist items include turning off lights and heating, disabling appliances at the wall, and cleaning out fridges and watering plants.

And for those who have a prepay energy meter, a priority for three in 10 (33 per cent) is topping it up so they don’t run out of credit while they are away.

Unfortunatly, 19% of Brits who return home find that they have had a problem while away.

The worst things to come back to are a broken pipe (54%), a frozen freezer (41%), and moldy food (27%) in the refrigerator.

People tend to overlook the most important things before leaving, including emptying the refrigerator, cleaning the bins, and topping off the energy prepay meter.

Six in ten say that they would adopt technology if there was one to reduce the stress associated with preparing for a vacation.

Top 10 Preparation Tips for Travelers Before They Leave 1. Close all the windows 2. Remove the waste bins from your home 3. Washing up 4. Be sure to turn off all the lights 5. Reduce/turn off the heat 6. Keep important documents such as passports together 7. Turn off the appliances from the wall 8. Plants can be watered 9. Remove the refrigerator from your home 10. Laundry

60% of people feel stress before going on holiday because there are so many things to consider.

Others want to prepare as much as possible so they don’t have to worry while they are away (56 per cent).

People spend an average of three hours preparing their homes for departure. They begin their preparations four days in advance.

OnePoll conducted the survey and found that up to 97 percent like to pre-prepare their house before they go on holiday.

More than half (59 per cent) do this so they don’t have to worry about getting organised on their return and 32 per cent just want to get straight back into work without having to do any chores.

In addition, 82% of respondents consider that it is important to come home to a clean house.

Nine things you should do to prepare your kitchen for a holiday.

The mums in this group were split on the amount of cleaning to do before leaving a vacation rental.