Paris Hilton Mourns Death of “Little Angel” Dog Harajuku Bitch

Paris Hilton Saying goodbye to your best friend is a difficult task.

Harajuku Bitch, the 42-year old’s chihuahua died on 22 May.

Harajuku Bitch, the chihuahua I love, is leaving me today. She filled my heart with such love, loyalty, happy memories, and incredible moments for an amazing 23 years.” Paris writes on Instagram Alongside a collection of adorable snaps, the dog. She lived a beautiful, long life, and was surrounded with love up until her peaceful sleep.

Paris said, “Words are not enough to describe the intense pain that I am feeling at this moment.” “She was not just my pet, she was my family. She was my loyal friend and was there by my sides through all the twists and turns of life.”

And as the pup to a huge star for over 20 years, Harajuku was with Paris for every big and small moment in her life, by her side since before The Simple Life first aired in 2003.

Paris said, “From the glamour and glitz to quiet moments in the background, she was there always, a little ball of love that brightened even the most darkest days.” “We had so many shared memories. We laughed and cried together.”