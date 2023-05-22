Android users in the billions are now noticing how apps drain battery life silently.

NOBODY enjoys fighting with the health of their batteries.

But there’s a way to sniff out the vampire apps that are sucking your Android’s power dry – and get rid of them for good.

A number of factors can turn an application into a battery killer.

Batteries are affected by location services, notifications, widgets, and background data gathering.

All you need to do is use a smartphone running Android version 12 or higher.

Follow these simple steps to save time:

Click on Settings, then Battery.

On this screen, you’ll want to tap Battery Usage where you can see a list of all the apps you have installed – as well as the percentage of battery they’ve used in the past 24hours.

Here you will be able to create a plan for reclaiming your battery.

You should uninstall an app if it is using an excessive amount of power – usually in the double digits.

However, if there is not an update available for an app and you don’t want to delete it – or can’t – it might be worth restarting your device.

It may be best to get rid of the app if it is draining your batteries.

Alternatively, if you’d rather slap a plaster on the problem rather than resolve it, you can Force Stop the app to close it completely.

The app will no longer be able to perform any background activities.

This can be done on the Battery Usage screen by selecting Force Stop from the options given and tapping the app suspected.

