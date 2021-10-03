Television Stations Reject Khloe Kardashian’s Spicy Videos

Khloe Kardashian‘s latest topless photoshoot has landed her in hot water. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder ditched the shirt for a bold video to promote her 2016-founded denim brand, but it looks like the blonde opting out of a top was a little too much for some TV stations – per TMZThe promos are available here Flat-out rejected.

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless With Her Thumbs-Down

According to reports, the Calabasas-based star had to change her videos to be less sexual.

Kardashian’s shoot, staying simple, showed her shot against a blush pink wall while leaning forward in figure-hugging jeans. The mom to 2018-born True Thompson then crashed back onto silky white bedsheets while covering her chest with the linens – not a massive chest flash overall, but seemingly enough to have those in charge say “no.”

Check out the Video Below

Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, wore her long hair down, and added jewelry to the jeans-only look. The sister to Kim Kardashian reappeared wearing a tight white tank and going barefoot, both from her range.

Khloe Kardashian uploaded the footage to Instagram. “I think I found The One,”Then tag her brand. “It’s just different this time. I feel good, I feel sexy, like I don’t have to keep looking … I think I found the one,”She was heard speaking in a voice-over.

Good American sent the footage to TV approval. However, they were rejected because the footage was not theirs. “too risque for TV audiences.”

Kardashian, who is a flag-flyer for body-positivity has also openly declared that he was once called the “The” “fat sister,”She spoke out about her brand and stated: “Our denim line will go from size 0 to size 24, but we don’t consider this a plus-sized line – we consider this a line for the everyday woman.”

“We believe in embracing a woman’s curves and I feel like now so many people are breaking down these barriers of not only going to a size 6 or 8, which is considered ‘normal,’”She added.

In 2021, Good American launched size-inclusive footwear spanning sizes 4-14 – the range includes boots, slingbacks, heels, flats, plus sandals. Kim Kardashian, her 40-year old sister, has just expanded her SKIMS empire to Paris. Little sister Kylie Jenner has launched two brands this fall – September brought both Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.