Stanley Tucci Recovering From Cancer during ‘Searching For Italy’

As he promoted his new book “Taste: My Life Through Food,”Stanley Tucci said that he was still recovering after his treatment for cancer during production of his CNN reality show. “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”
The “Big Night” “Devil Wears Prada”In a new conversation, actor details his fight with cancer. The New York TimesHe explained the impact of the illness on his life. After three radiation treatments, Tucci experienced vertigo as well as a loss in appetite.
Tucci has previously written cookbooks. “Taste: My Life Through Food” is a reflection on the actor’s lifelong relationship with food, with some stretches involving memories of his mother’s cooking and stories involving his least favorite meals from working on film sets.
“Taste: My Life Through Food”Gallery Books will publish the book on October 5. “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”This series was first shown on CNN in January. You can view all six episodes on YouTube TV, HBO Max or other services.
J. Kim Murphy contributed to the report.