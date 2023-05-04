Teens livestream a girl, 13 years old, who was lured into a forest for a picnic before she is hacked to death and dumped in buried shallowly.

A RUSSIAN “trash streamer” has been detained on suspicion of killing a girl with a hammer and strangulation while a friend filmed the grotesque murder.

After the killing, the male blogger, 16, and his alleged female accomplice, 15, allegedly buried 13-year-old Vasilisa Faizova in a forest grave they had dug earlier in St Petersburg.

5 Vasilia has been brutally killed by “friends” Credit: East2West

5 She was mistaken in thinking she and the others were going on a forest picnic. Credit: East2West

Her distraught mom said that the victim believed she would be going out for a picnic.

Blurred video footage was shown in mainstream outlets such as Zvezda (owned by the Russian Defence Ministry) and on social media.

How the bloody videos was first released is unknown.

The “trash blogger” told police he killed her to prove his “greatness and ability to do terrible things that have consequences”, according to law enforcement.

His accomplice, 15, had been told she would film “cool content” with the boy when they went into the forest.

The pair reportedly sent a message from Vasilisa’s phone to her mother to say that she had left home in search of a new life, then destroyed the phone.

Police reported that the woman accomplice claimed she was unaware of his plan to murder Vasilisa.

But she confessed to police she had assisted in burying the dead body.

Later, the “trash blogger” posted an alleged confession on a Telegram channel, saying: “I killed Vasilisa, my friend.

“I killed her with a few hammer blows to the head, and then strangled her to death.

“I did this to prove to myself my greatness, my ability to do terrible things.

“And I was able to prove this to myself. I understand that I cannot escape punishment.”

His parents were also on vacation when he confessed the murder.

They immediately alerted police “in a state of complete shock”.

The boy showed police where the victim was buried close to the Kamenka River in the city’s Primorsky district.

His female accomplice has also been placed in custody at a facility for minors.

Authorities in the area are investigating this case.

5 Ilya is a trash blogger Credit: East2West

5 Vasilisa’s remains were discovered in woods. Credit: East2West