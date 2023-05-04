Warning to all Facebook users about DEADLY Items on Marketplace.

Electrical Safety First reports that dangerous electrical products were sold on Facebook Marketplace more than a month after Meta alerted them to their existence.

Following an investigation conducted by the Consumer Charity, Facebook users have been warned about potentially dangerous items that are sold on the platform.

The charity reported that such goods were still available on Facebook Marketplace for more than seven full weeks after Meta, their parent company was alerted of their existence.

One listing still for sale was an e-scooter charging unit with a UK plug that is illegal and does not have a fuse.

Meta was notified by the charity that ten products were dangerous or substandard at the end of February.

Charity warns that the items could cause electric shock or fire.

“We work closely with external partners and respond to valid legal requests including from the Office for Product Safety & Standards, to prevent illegal activity on our platforms,” said a Meta spokesperson.

This finding was part of an investigation that looked at five online marketplaces, including Amazon Marketplace, eBay Wish.com AliExpress, and Facebook.

Electrical Safety First, Amazon Marketplace and eBay removed all the listings.

Rudd was prompted by Meta’s inaction to urge the UK government to speed up its long-overdue product safety review.

The inaction of Meta proves that consumers cannot depend on online platforms’ goodwill to protect them.

“The government must urgently publish its review – in not doing so, it is allowing consumers to be put at risk.

“Laws are urgently required to force online marketplaces to take reasonable steps to ensure products on their platforms are safe.”

A spokesperson for the government’s Department for Business and Trade said: “We are holding businesses to their legal obligations, including online marketplaces, to keep the public safe.

“Working with local Trading Standards, the Office for Product Safety and Standards is taking action to ensure that any products that pose a serious risk to consumers are identified and removed from sale.

