Warning to all Facebook users about DEADLY Items on Marketplace.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Electrical Safety First reports that dangerous electrical products were sold on Facebook Marketplace more than a month after Meta alerted them to their existence.

Following an investigation conducted by the Consumer Charity, Facebook users have been warned about potentially dangerous items that are sold on the platform.

2JB1H57 Kumamoto, JAPAN - Jun 14 2021 : Closeup logo of Facebook Marketplace, a digital marketplace allows users to discover, buy and sell items, on iPhone

1

The Facebook Marketplace is an online marketplace that lets users discover, purchase and sell products on iPhone.

The charity reported that such goods were still available on Facebook Marketplace for more than seven full weeks after Meta, their parent company was alerted of their existence.

One listing still for sale was an e-scooter charging unit with a UK plug that is illegal and does not have a fuse.

Meta was notified by the charity that ten products were dangerous or substandard at the end of February.

Charity warns that the items could cause electric shock or fire.  

Has my Facebook account been hacked? How to check
Facebook warns billions over ‘rogue AI’ stealing users’ money

Currently, there are no items available for purchase on this site.

“We work closely with external partners and respond to valid legal requests including from the Office for Product Safety & Standards, to prevent illegal activity on our platforms,” said a Meta spokesperson.  

This finding was part of an investigation that looked at five online marketplaces, including Amazon Marketplace, eBay Wish.com AliExpress, and Facebook.

Electrical Safety First, Amazon Marketplace and eBay removed all the listings.

Rudd was prompted by Meta’s inaction to urge the UK government to speed up its long-overdue product safety review.

The inaction of Meta proves that consumers cannot depend on online platforms’ goodwill to protect them.

“The government must urgently publish its review – in not doing so, it is allowing consumers to be put at risk.

“Laws are urgently required to force online marketplaces to take reasonable steps to ensure products on their platforms are safe.”  

A spokesperson for the government’s Department for Business and Trade said: “We are holding businesses to their legal obligations, including online marketplaces, to keep the public safe.

“Working with local Trading Standards, the Office for Product Safety and Standards is taking action to ensure that any products that pose a serious risk to consumers are identified and removed from sale.

The best phone and gadget hacks

Warning to all Facebook users about DEADLY Items on Marketplace.

Are you looking for hacks and tips for your smartphone? You can find hidden features in social media applications. Want to know how you can find hidden features within social media apps?

Your stories are worth money! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?

Latest News

Previous article
Teens livestream a girl, 13 years old, who was lured into a forest for a picnic before she is hacked to death and dumped in buried shallowly.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact