Is Jordan Banjo related to Ashley Banjo? – The Sun

JORDAN BANJO became famous as a teenager, when his dance company Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent.

1 Jordan Banjo, a professional dancer and TV star

Jordan Banjo: Who is he?

Jordan Banjo is a British Street Dancer born December 31, 1992.

The first time he became famous was when his dance company Diversity won Britain’s Got Talent’s third series in 2009.

Jordan insists that he is not seeking fame and only wants to be recognized for his dancing talents.

Speaking in 2014, he told press: “We’ve never been the kind of people who go out to clubs to try and get photographed by the paparazzi or be the centre of attention.

“For us, it’s all about dancing and entertaining people.”

His fan base has continued to grow.

Jordan’s Instagram account boasted 566k users as of September 20, 2022. Among them were Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Willams and Davina McCall.

Jordan and Perri Kiely, a fellow Diversity Star on Kiss FM’s breakfast show since 2020.

Jordan Banjo is Ashley Banjo’s cousin.

Jordan is Ashley’s younger brother, while Ashley has four years on Jordan.

The two grew-up in Wickford (Essex) with their Nigerian father Funso who was a boxer and dancer mom Danielle. They also had a sister named Talia.

Both brothers were very close when they both won Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with their dance group Diversity.

Jordan Banjo, what show has he appeared in?

Jordan was the fourth person to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity 2016 despite being a star.

The actor also appeared in The Greatest Dancer with Alesha in 2019.

As a correspondent on the backstage of Dancing On Ice, he was able to host an additional dancing competition.

Jordan worked on the fourth series of Got To Dance with fellow Diversity member Perri Kiely in 2013.

Viper was revealed as he took part in The Masked Dancer 2021.

Chris Bavin and he will present Eat Well For Less in May 2022.

He was a part of I’m A Celebrity All Stars in 2023.

Jordan Banjo is married, and do you know if he has any children?

Jordan Courts married his long-term love Naomi Courts on August 20, 2022.

Jordan said OK! from the couple’s South African honeymoon: “Without sounding cringey, people say, ‘It was the best day of my life’ and you’re like, ‘Really I’m sure it was quite stressful.’ But it’s like your slice of your own personal little fairy tale,”

Both parents have children: Cassius Ashley (born May 5, 2018) and Mayowa Angel (born July 23, 2019).