Teenager Shares Unpleasant Moments When She Was Hit By A Man At Gym

A teenager had recently shared an awkward experience at the gym, where a 40-year-old man tried to approach her for a date. Recently the 19-years-old teenager dropped a TikTok video on her profile highlight the attempts of the man and it went viral.

A few days back, the popular Utah-based model, Avrey Ovard, was shooting her gym session, while a man stepped into the scene and begun to hit on her. The video went viral and the netizens were shocked by the man’s behavior.

Avrey instantly rejected the man and labeled him “too old” for her. However, the man retaliated and introduced himself as “too rich to go out with her.” The video boomed on the Internet and tons of followers of Avrey reported the man to be incredibly egoistic and termed him as a moron who can’t handle rejection.

In the video, Avrey was simply stretching her body before jumping into her workout schedule on a gym mat. Soon, a nearly 40-years-old man stepped in and approached her. Initially, he questioned the model and asked her whether she was shooting or not. Avrey quickly stood up and removed her earpiece to reply to the man in the affirmative tone. However, soon the man walked back.

In the video, Avrey reported that the man came back just after five minutes with some fishy questions. He started hitting on the model and interrupted her between the workout. Avrey at first hesitated to talk to the man and tried to ignore him.

However, the man proceeded and asked him her name, to which Avrey replied angrily and spelled out her name. The man then began to convey his story. He informed her that he was at the gym for physical therapy. Avrey looked uninterested. But, the man still continued. Slowly, the old man started flirting with Avrey and ultimately asked her for a dinner date.

Without even thinking for a while, the teenager instantly replied, “Oh, I think I am too young for you.” But, the man too was stuck with his ego and labeled himself to be extremely rich. Avrey’s savage reply broke the Internet, and she received a lot of praise for her attitude. The netizens were pissed off by the attitude of the man and one TikToker even commented, “Men are extremely weak when it comes to handling rejection.”