10-Year-Old Girl Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer For A Second Time & Here’s What Her Friends Did

We all love seeing a community get together for a good cause, helping make the world a better place to live in. That was the exact case for a 10-year-old girl from Idaho who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The little girl nicknamed ‘Marvelous Maddie’ for her courage and bravery in the battle against cancer has a whole community behind her to support through this time of crisis.

10 year old Maddie was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after being in remission for about 7 years. Life always has its way of throwing chaos into the mixture, but to experience a second occurrence within these short years is something that no one could seem to digest. She is currently undergoing treatment through surgery after having half of her liver and a portion of her left kidney removed.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser was created by Scott Newburn where tons of people are showing their support, ranging from beloved relatives, friends to anonymous donors. Not only that, but Maddie’s North Star Charter School classmate, Jerrod Newburn, has taken it upon himself to ensure that his friend receives all the financial support she can take.

In hopes of helping his friend, Jerrod hosted a bake sale for ‘Marvelous Maddie’ hoping to raise a significant amount of money. He also mentioned that he hopes to raise over a million dollars to help Maddie if possible, but that his mother told him it would surmount to about a thousand dollars if the event sells out.

The bake sale is scheduled for August 24 at North Star Charter School between 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm where fellow students and supporters get a chance to donate for the cause. Though the amount might seem little, it would go a long way for his best friend as sometimes thoughts and efforts count more than the end result.

The Go Fund Me page that was created in support of ‘Marvelous Maddie’ is still open for donation with a goal to achieve $10,000 through the fundraiser. As things stand, the page has successfully achieved 50% of the target set, raising slightly over $5400.

Well known for her loving character and kind heart, many have reached out in support to aid and provide support for ‘Marvelous Maddie’. But what’s more amazing is that despite the horrendous turn in fate for young Maddie, the Idaho girl is all smiles and continues to spread joy wherever she goes.