98-Year-Old Woman Gets Banned From Grandson’s Wedding By His Fiance

A 28-year-old bride has taken expressed concern on Reddit about inviting her fiance’s grandmother to their wedding and let’s just say that the internet wasn’t especially supportive of her decision. In fact, most were even calling out for the fiance to not entertain such a horrendous request for a wedding. So let’s see what the whole fiasco was about.

A soon-to-be-married bride recently woke up from bed and realized that she would be throwing a rager at her wedding reception rather than one appropriate for the occasion. Nonetheless, this sounds a little reasonable compared to the many horrifying receptions that the internet has shown us.

Expressing her wish to conduct a reception that will flow with booze and wild music, the bride decided that it would be unwise to invite kids as the function might not be children-friendly. On a similar note, she thought that her fiance’s grandmother would also be someone who needed taking care of and might prove troublesome to her plans. So she decided to ask Reddit for opinions and here’s how it went.

Based on the post shared by the bride, it’s clear that she wants an atmosphere that’s booming with insanely loud music and her desire to let loose on her reception. Well at first it might sound caring to see her take concern in her fiance’s grandmother’s wellbeing for such an event.

But she also shares how the 98-year-old grandmother wishes to be present in every moment of the grand event as it might be the last one she might ever witness. Due to her old age, she wishes to cherish every moment she gets and her grandson’s wedding is something on her list.

Though the bride points out that she would be glad to have the grandmother during the actual ceremony, her opinion on how the elderly would prove to be a burden as she might need taking care of was what triggered the anger of Reddit users. Seeing this as an unkind attempt, lots of netizens began expressing the chaos that the post contained.

Most felt that despite it being the bride’s day, she should also consider the wishes of her fiance above getting drunk on a special event with the love of her life. The fiance even promised that his grandmother could attend and would not cause any trouble to the fun that they are about to have. But unfortunately, the bride remains unhinged in her opinion towards the elderly.

Most even urged the fiance to call off the wedding with someone who clearly doesn’t value family above anything else and it would not be a good thing in the long run. A few kind souls dealt a softer blow by suggesting a middle ground where the couple could get a helper to take care of the elderly.

It does make sense for every groom to make sure the day is memorable for his wife to be, but doing it at the cost of your loved ones just sounds a bit too ruthless to do. There’s no doubt that the bride did get an earful of opinion and all we can do is hope that she makes the best decision for everyone on that occasion.