Teen Mom Maci Bookout SLAMMED for ‘making money’ off Gabby Petito tragedy with ‘clickbait’ post about murdered woman

TEEN Mom OG star Maci Bookout was SLAMMED for “making money” off of the Gabby Petitio tragedy.

MTV fans called out the 30-year-old for sharing a “clickbait” post about the murdered woman.

Maci recently took to her Instagram Story to share a post that directed her followers to a story about Gabby.

Alongside a photo of Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laudrie, the Teen Mom OG star wrote: “#GabbyPetito boyfriend #BrianLaundrie FOUND!?!”

Shortly after Gabby, 22, was reported missing while on a road trip with Brian, her fiancé mysteriously disappeared.

While her body was eventually found, Brian is still missing and many have expressed their belief that he was involved in his fiancée’s death.

The Instagram account TeenMomFanz took to their page to share a screenshot of Maci’s post, writing: “So Maci can’t make a post to bring awareness about #GabbyPetito but she can make clickbait and profit off of this tragedy?

“A family is in mourning, and the entire world is watching. Post to make a change and stop profiting off of a family’s nightmare.”

Many of the account’s followers agreed that the post was unnecessary for Maci to share, as one person wrote: “That’s terrible! Disgusting that she is making money off this.”

Another added: “Regardless if it were her posting or a social media team… read the room! It’s vile to do this. Especially on an ongoing investigation.”

A third chimed on: “This is truly so distasteful.”

One person simply commented: “Oh Yikes.”

Others pointed out that Maci is just one of the Teen Mom OG stars to spam her account with clickbait stories, as Catelynn Lowell, 29, has also been guilty on profiting off her posts.

One Instagram user wrote: “Have these women sold their accounts to a click bait company? I stopped following them a while back because they post trash. 99% of their content is click bait with insensitive lead titles.

“It’s so obvious they are using their follower base to solely profit from and that’s it. There is absolutely zero integrity.”

An additional fan commented: “This clickbait shit is annoying af as it is but this is a whole new low. This is profiting off a young women’s death. It would be different if it was a documentary on ID or abc or something actually telling her story. This is just distasteful to me.”

MACI VS RYAN

The backlash from MTV fans comes amid Maci’s feud with her ex Ryan Edwards, 33, and his wife Mackenzie Edwards, 24.

While she shares her 12 year old son, Bentley, with Ryan, Teen Mom’s star is also the mother of Jayde, 6 and Maverick, 5, with Taylor McKinney.

Ryan and Maci have had a dispute over Bentley’s treatment, while Maci has pleaded with Ryan to bring him therapy.

