Lionel Messi drinks Mate from cup with his kids’ names on it

Lionel Messi drinks Mate from cup with his kids’ names on it
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Lionel Messi was photographed stepping out of his car alongside his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. He was holding a mate cup, the traditional tea drink that’s enjoyed by many Argentinians. What caught photographers’ eye was the fact that the mate cup was engraved with his children’s name.

Lionel Messi mate cup©GrosbyGroup
Messi was holding a mate cup and a container for hot drinks in the same hand.


Messi is seen getting out from his car, while his bodyguards defend him against the paparazzi. In his hand, he holds a mate cup and a container for hot drinks, where there’s presumably more mate. Engraved on the rim of the cup were the names of his sons, Mateo and Thiago. Messi was dressed comfortably in a dark blue sweater and trousers, as well as some white sneakers.

Antonella Rocuzzo was also photographed getting out of the car. She was wearing a black mask, black shirt and jeans. She was clutching a white sweater in both her hands.

Antonella Roccuzzo paparazzi©GrosbyGroup
Antonella looked comfortable wearing a shirt, jeans and some Converse shoes.

Recently, Messi was ruled out of a Paris Saint Germaine Ligue 1 game due to an injury sustained on his left knee. “Lionel Messi, following the knock received on his left knee, has undergone an MRI this morning which confirms the signs of bone contusion, a new assessment will be made in 48 hours,” According to a statement by PSG, It’s possible for Messi to miss out on a couple of weeks of games due to the injury.

Latest News

Previous articleTeen Mom Maci Bookout SLAMMED for ‘making money’ off Gabby Petito tragedy with ‘clickbait’ post about murdered woman
Next articleArrest Warrant Issued for Brian Laundrie on Fraud-Related Charge

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder