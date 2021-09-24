20 Halloween party supplies that will keep guests howling all night

We love Halloween, and we love parties. The best party of the year is when you combine the two.

After you’re done shopping for the best decor there is to offer this season, it’s time to show it off by having friends over to eat, drink, and be scary. These are the best snacks, drinks favors, games, and other items to get your guests excited about Halloween.

Whether you like a simple night at home for some of your closest ghoulfriends or a rager that’ll wake the dead, keep reading to discover which supplies will have your party animals howling long past midnight this Halloween.