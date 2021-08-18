Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry slams MTV After Including ex Chris Lopez To Show

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kaily Lowry has taken to the internet her disgust and frustration at MTV’s decision to include her ex Chris Lopez within the show. The star has also made it public that she doesn’t really care much that her third son’s father signed a new contract with the show.

For those who aren’t aware of what actually happened, MTV recently made a few changes to its show ‘Teen Mom 2’ by adding Kaily Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez. Due to the infamous rocky relationship between the two of them, the recent addition came as a shocker to the mom of four, especially without a word to her despite her long standing loyalty to the channel.

What happened between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez?

Kailyn Lowry was already a divorcee with two kids at the time of dating Chris Lopez. Their relationship began with the usual explosion of desire and intimacy that is quite a common sight in the lime light organization.

However, things became rocky between them, and soon after they were pushed to agree with co-parenting terms while staying apart. If you’re wondering what is so abnormal about this situation, you should also know that back in 2020, Kailyn was arrested for punching Chris after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her permission.

Let’s just say a lot has happened between them and not much is known to the outside world. But one thing for sure is that there would be no reconciliation between the 27yo and 29yo.

MTV’s Lack of Respect!

Kailyn Lowry didn’t shy away from making it known that she was displeased with the backstabbing from MTV. She even shunned MTV’s lack of respect for her 10 year run with ‘Teen Mom 2’ when they decided to include her ex as a part of the show. Lowry even made attempts to contact the higher officials to make sure they were aware of how she felt.

Kailyn doesn’t give a f**k about what Chris does!

In a recent fan FAQ session held on Instagram, Kailyn Lowry opened up that she would be willing to answer questions that are relevant and not filled with nonsense. As such, a fan posted a question about her feelings towards MTV signing up Chris for ‘Teen Mom 2’.

In response, Kailyn said, “I don’t give one single f**k what Chris does. I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show”.

Chris has signed an official contract where he will receive $2000 for each episode he appears in. Though this seems like a thing to blast about, Kailyn Lowry has made it clear that she doesn’t care about the business of her ex.