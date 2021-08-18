Bad Times Hits Alyssa Milano As She Gets Involved In A Car Accident!

Bad Times Hits Alyssa Milano As She Gets Involved In A Car Accident!
By Alex Johnson
Reportedly, the famous American beauty, Alyssa Milano, and her uncle, Mitch, were involved in a deadly car accident back on August 17, 2021. Check out the complete details below.

Alyssa along with her family was moving on the freeway of Los Angeles, when a car crash theirs and Mitch, her uncle, turned unconscious instantly. According to TMZ, he was said to have suffered from a life-threatening heart attack. Alyssa tried her best to save the collision, using her hands to pull the brakes. However, her Ford Edge did not respond, and both the cars collapsed. 

The situation even turned worst when the SUV continued to drift, hitting cars in other lanes. Her family was given immediate medical assistance. While Mitch was instantly transported to the hospital. As per reports, Alyssa’s uncle went through some CPR, till his first response. 

After a long wait, the actress opened up on the matter through her Twitter handle. On August 18, she tweeted, “We should grab every opportunity we have.” “Get vaccinated. Lock up your weapons. Wear masks. Learn CPR. It’s not really hard to take care of each other, but it’s extremely important.” 

Get all updates on the hottest entertainment news on Central Recorder. So, make sure to stay tuned. 

