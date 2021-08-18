Lindsie Chrisley and her son Jackson During Will Campbell Divorce

Staying positive doesn’t mean that we have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that there are better ones coming; sharing a beautiful post on her Instagram feed, Lindsie Chrisley has created a new podcast stressing the realities of Co-parenting through her podcast medium Coffee Convos.

The 31-year-old celebrity and influencer, Lindsie Chrisley has been on the news for quite some time now. Amidst all the chaos faced, Chrisley is staying strong for herself and her son. After her divorce from Will Campbell, she is now trying to create a new normal for herself and her son, Jackson.

Lindsie Chrisley’s latest Instagram post

Soon after sharing her words on extending kindness and compassion towards one’s self and others, she started a new episode on the podcast series she cohosts, Cofee Convos. The episode focussed on the efforts of people going through co-parenting. Chrisley also focussed on how Co-parenting is real although not ideal for children. Helping the co-parenting listeners of her podcast series, the episode helped them connect through the struggles of being left out from their child’s experiences.

The celebrity had been married to Will Campbell, her college sweetheart for the past nine years until the celebrity couple decided to mutually separate recently. Since then, Lindsie Chrisley has been focussing on new beginnings with Jackson.