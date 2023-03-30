Ben Stiller Shuts down Congressman Over Mass Gunshots

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Actor Ben Stiller responded to Congressman Tim Burchett’s denial that anything could be done about mass shootings with three words and a hashtag.

“No, you can #BanAssaultWeaponsNow,” Stiller wrote on Twitter in a retweet of the video of the politician, which has received a lot of other similar replies and engagement.

The Republican representative for Knoxville and surrounding communities in Tennessee didn’t have much to say when asked about the latest mass shooting, which occurred in Nashville on Monday morning. 

“Three precious little kids lost their lives and I believe three adults and the shooter, of course, too lost their life. It’s a horrible, horrible situation and we’re not going to fix it,” Burchett said in a video tweeted by journalist Brennan Murphy. “Criminals are going to be criminals and my daddy fought the second world war in the Pacific, he foutht the Japanese and he told me he said, ‘Buddy, if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’”

‘Morning Joe’ Blames ‘Losers in Washington’ for Gun Reform Inaction After Nashville School Shooting: ‘This Is a Sickness’ (Video)

Murphy also tweeted additional videos from Burchett’s questioning. 

“I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up honestly because of the situation,” Burchett said. “Like I said, I don’t think a criminal is going to stop from guns, you can print them out on the computer now. I don’t think we’re going to stop gun violence. I think we’ve got to change people’s hearts.”

Burchett answered a question about his daughter, and suggested that they homeschool him.

“That’s our decision. Some people don’t have that option, and frankly some people don’t need to do it,” he said. “They don’t have to. It just suited our needs much better.”

Ana Navarro Calls Out ‘The Daily Show’ for Having 10 Guest Hosts Before Finally Hiring a Latino: ‘Let’s Not F– It Up’ (Video)

Latest News

Previous article
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Wife Nukâka Has Been by His Side for More than Two Decades
Next article
Teen Gets Five Staples To Head Following a Vehicle Accident

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact