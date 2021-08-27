Teary-Eyed Brothers on Meeting Their Newborn Baby Brother

Perla whose TikTok ID goes by @fivedotmom recently shared a video. The same video was about the reaction of her teen boys on laying their eyes on their newly born baby brother.

As soon as the video surfaced, it has garnered huge popularity all around the globe. In addition, the emotional video of teens expressing their true love and happiness is pure bliss that made netizens and the mother herself, grab a tissue.

At present, the viral TkTok video has garnered millions of views, comments, and likes.

Overflow of emotions

The video starts with Perla waiting for her teens to visit her in the hospital while carrying the newly born baby in her arms. As soon as the elder teen reaches the room, it is evident he is unaffected. But, at the moment he lays his eyes on his newly born sibling, he couldn’t contain his emotions. He starts to cry depicting pure love and happiness.

He could be seen removing his spectacles to wipe off the tears.

Witnessing all this, the mother, Perla herself gets emotional and teary-eyed.

To add to the heart-warming moment, the mother-son duo is joined by the younger son. His reaction is similar to the elder sibling. He too starts sobbing, laying his eyes on his newly born brother.

Online reaction

This video depicting pure love, bliss, and emotions has touched several hearts across the globe. Netizens have flooded the video with their comments.

One said: “I shouldn’t be watching while at work. I’m crying with y’all. Such a beautiful family! Baby brother is truly loved!”

Netizens couldn’t resist but praise the boys. Some said the boys will make “amazing dads someday.”

The mother, Perla, herself called this the best moment of her life. She added that she will preserve this blissful video.

Netizens wished to know about their dad. In persuasion, Perla commented, he being the one recording the video. But, whether he was crying or not is a mystery that a lot of netizens wish to know about.

The blissful depiction of brotherly bonds is winning hearts on the internet.

Stay tuned to this space for such beautiful stores in the future.