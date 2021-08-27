Flight Attendant Explainis Why Not To Open Hotel Doors To Noises At Night

Flight Attendant Explainis Why Not To Open Hotel Doors To Noises At Night
By Jennie Jose
The frightful experiences are often associated with schools and old abandoned buildings. But, imagine a comfortable hotel room giving you an eerie experience.

This is what happened to Dari’s colleague. Dari is a flight attendant and an active TikToker simultaneously. Recently, she shared an eerie experience of her colleague, who too is a flight attendant. Narrating her colleague’s story she explained to netizens that why nobody should open hotel doors to late-night noises.

Dari and her colleague being a flight attendant, they have to travel a lot. Thus, they are spending their nights at different hotels. But, this particular creepy incident at a hotel with her colleague, freaked her out.

Eerie experience at a hotel room

Dari narrates the experience with her co-worker very tired from her hectic day. So, she went straight to a hotel room to get some sound sleep. She continued saying:

“When she got into bed, she was struggling to sleep because she could hear children laughing and children playing outside her room. This went on for about half an hour.”

She got angry and called the receptionist straightaway. But, to her surprise, the receptionist said that there aren’t any public on the same floor. The floor being restricted to cabin crew only.

She was comforted by the receptionist’s words. She decided to go back to sleep. But, she got really frustrated when the noises of children running and laughing kept on coming from outside.

Frustrated, she opened the door, to deal with the children herself. But, she was shocked to spot none.

She went down, to talk about the matter to the receptionist. Dani continues narrating saying:

“The hotel staff didn’t seem to believe her when she said she could hear someone outside her room, so she requested to watch back the CCTV footage.”

She was freaked out to watch the footage. Dani continues:

“She then watched herself open the door, let a little boy walk into the room, before closing the door again,”

This viral TikTok post is garnering comments from across the globe. Users are sharing their freaking stories too.

