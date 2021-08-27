Woman Spotted Touching Unpacked Bread With Bare Hands

Quality food is equivalent to quality health. But, when it comes to quality food, the first thing the pops out is hygiene. However, still, there is a portion of the population that overlooks cleanliness or hygiene. The same happened a few days back when a female shopper was spotted touching unsealed bread in a grocery store.

The onset of covid-19 has aware people of the deadly impacts of germs. With the germs turning to be more fatal, people are developing a resistive attitude of being more hygienic. However, it seems still some are careless, thereby intentionally elevating the death rates due to the covid.

Recently a woman who spotted touching an unpacked bread, in the latest viral video. While the clip appeared disturbing for the netizens, her reaction was epic, on being confronted.

She intentionally touched all the packs of bread with bare hands, pulling each one out of the shelf.

Noticing the unruly behavior of the female grocery shopper, a customer walked in to confront her. The customer passed on some valid questions to which the lady instantly repulsed. She finally picked a packet and started walking away when the voices of other customers started surrounding her. The man who touched the video questioned her act and asked whether she is going to buy all the bread.

The woman initially appeared confused, however, she soon retaliated, shaking her head, was clarifying that she wanted to purchase only one, but she wanted to examine the quality of the loaves of bread first. The videographer was ready with his answers and he instantly replied, “Yeah, but you touched, and prodded, all the bread.”

The woman appeared to be a bit nervous, and she confessed her fault and left the place abruptly. The video went viral, and the audience started throwing their opinions on it. They started judging the incident and wrote different things. One person quoted, “Why touching all bread? It’s not a veggie or fruit. We don’t wash them and eat… OMG, this is ridiculous.” A TikToker burst in rage and commented, “She has the audacity to say sorry and walk away abruptly.” Many praised the videographer, who had the guts to confront her and point out her mistake.