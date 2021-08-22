Tear-Jerking Story: A Mom Dog and Her Vulnerable Puppies Dumped Onto Streets

Recently a tear-jerking story is surfacing all over the internet. The story is about a mommy dog and her nine 2 weeks old vulnerable puppies, who were dumped onto the parking of North Side Baptist Church in Abilene.

The saddening picture was shared by Paw Angel Animal Rescue. It showed a devastated and dejected Boxed-mix mom with her nine puppies gasping onto her and drinking her milk.

The Rescue charity shared that at the moment they are overloaded with rescued stray animals. Hence, they are seeking a potential foster adopter for this stray dog and her puppies. In persuasion, the charity stated- “All Rescues are full to bursting. Foster needed asap. Please. Developing situation.”

Additionally, the charity expressed that those who wish to adopt this mom should contact the rescue team at [email protected]. As soon as the Facebook update was shared, it spread across immediately. Most of the people commented on the snapshot, some shared cry and heart emojis.

The rescue immediately came from Mistie Boerger, who is a member of the charity organization. As soon as she came to know about the incident, she went on to rescue the dogs. In addition, she added- “I don’t know what goes into that thinking of leaving her mama and her two-week-old babies.”

She shared a post after rescuing the dogs with a picture showing the mom and the babies sleeping in a blanket. Mistie Boerger added that the mom dog and her puppies are relaxed and safe, she rescued them for a fortnight but, she is still looking for a permanent foster for this mom dog and her puppies.

The rescue organization estimated a total of $2,500 required to cover varied expenses. They were able to reach $1,000 and a lot more donations kept coming in over time.

Recently, the mom dog is safe and named Dory. Along with her, puppies are safe and under protection.

