Random Customer Answers IHOP Phone As All Workers Quit Mid-Shift

Recently, a customer walked into an IHOP branch in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was stunned to notice the restaurant was completely empty. Reportedly, the customer was a TikToker, who was spotted answering the phone and answering the strange issue to other customers in the latest viral video.

A video showcasing the complete situation of the restaurant popped out on TikTok under the username @Dj20Grand and it went viral. Eye-witnesses claimed that all employees worked out of the restaurant in the middle of their shift.

No Employees Available!!

Last month all the employees of IHOP were unavailable. The unavailability of staff, managers, chefs, and other workers created a storm of confusion for the customers. However, when a TikToker customer arrived at the restaurant, he was shocked to see the restaurant open with no employees. He stopped and picked by the ringing phone of IHOP. He had a long conversation with the customer on call and explained to him the situation in the branch. However, the initial greeting method of the TikToker simply amazed the netizens as he quoted “Thanks for calling IHOP, how are you doing?”

TikToker’s Explanation!!

The customer on phone was pretty shocked to know that the person talking is not an IHOP employee. The TikToker soon explained the circumstances. He then encouraged the customer to visit the store, so that he can also “start grabbing bacon.”

Reason Behind Walkout!!

With the video going viral, the netizens were amazed by the fact. While some users tried to deep dive into the matter and unwrap the potential reasons behind this behavior of the employees. One user claimed that it’s a pretty common thing nowadays as the employees hate being unappreciated.

Although the video appeared to have a touch of humor, the potential cause of the walkout was reportedly to be low wages, which compelled the workers to mass quit the restaurant, resulting to a shortage of employees in IHOP.