Embodiment of Marilyn Monroe Claims To Be In Marriage With Michael Jackson

Unlike most supernatural stories where individuals claim to be possessed by spirits or unholy entities, this woman assures everyone that certain personalities are rather using her as a medium to interact with this world.

In a recent conversation, Kathleen Roberts tells everyone that she serves as a medium for the late King of Pop. Believing to be connected to the spiritual world, Kathleen has made it known that there are multiple occasions at which Michael Jackson has entered her body in possession for worldly pleasures.

She even discussed the way that Michael Jackson, in his spiritual essence, would use her physical body to connect with the outside world. But what’s more astonishing is the fact that she believes both of them are betrothed in holy matrimony after the pop star proposed to her with a pink engagement ring.

Touched by the flattery, Kathleen confessed that she felt honored and emotional to be taken as his wife. She wasn’t even shy to open about their intimacy in the relationship as they were both not perfect, but that things worked between them.

Popularly known for his moonwalks, Kathleen points out that he usually exhibits the usual flair while communicating with her. Exclaiming that Michael was bossy and likes to point out various flaws he found in her. She even proceeded to defend her lover saying that he wasn’t a pedophile as many claims, though there were times where he enjoyed her tiny feet and hands.

This odd event might seem amusing enough to you, but how would you feel if you realize that the marriage was in fact officiated by Martin Luther King Jr. in the presence of many other. She often reminds that people around her called her a schizophrenic, but she prefers to be known as the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe herself.

This frenzy of ghastly events might sound eerie to most, but Kathleen is confident that she is aware of what is happening around her while also asserting the fact that she has an intense relationship with the spiritual world that begun during her childhood years. At the end of the day, the world is filled with strange events, so why not a spiritual ‘Pop King’ getting married to the embodiment of the ‘blonde bombshell’.